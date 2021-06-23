Blockchain Foundry Engaged as Consulting Partner for House of Kibaa, a Pioneering Digital Studio Creating Extended Reality NFTs

“We are extremely happy to be working with a blockchain solution that has been in the space since 2014. Syscoin/Blockchain Foundry's wealth of experience not only provides us with solutions to our problems but will also help pioneer the innovation of XR NFTs,” said Jason Nguyen, CEO of House of Kibaa.

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) has entered into a blockchain development agreement with House of Kibaa to build an exclusive extended-reality NFT marketplace. House of Kibaa’s team brings a unique and artistic perspective to NFTs and will develop their NFT marketplace on Syscoin LUX with the help of BCF.

As disclosed in its press release dated April 19, 2021, the Company recently hired Fulvio Ciano to oversee all aspects of BCF’s consulting practice and associated software delivery. Since then, the Company has expanded its consulting team and reallocated other resources towards its product development initiatives.

As augmentation continues to expand and BCF’s recent Syscoin update gains recognition in the industry, BCF has received much more attention from potential clients, acquiring new and significant partnerships, including House of Kibaa.

“Our consulting business has benefited from growing interest in new business opportunities enabled by advances in blockchain technology and increasing user awareness of its advantages,” said Mr. Ciano, head of BCF’s consulting practice. “We have seen a significant improvement in our consulting opportunities and the spectrum of projects we are engaged in."

About House of Kibaa

House of Kibaa (houseofkibaa.com) is a digital studio that specializes in the creation of exclusive NFTs for Extended Reality (AR/VR/MR). Their studio enables users to express their own individual styles within the blockchain via an array of utilities throughout the metaverse.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as “forward-looking statements”, which may not be based on historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategy and objectives of BCF, and the anticipated timelines for BCF’s future products. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “plans,” “expects,” “targets,” “continues”, “estimates,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “would” or might, and the negative of such expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information.