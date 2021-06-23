checkAd

Blink Charging Names Industry Veteran, Miko de Haan as Managing Director for European Subsidiary

Miami Beach, FL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the appointment of accomplished renewable energy and EV charging executive, Miko de Haan as Managing Director Europe of the company’s newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary, Blink Holdings B.V., a Dutch company located in Amsterdam, which will drive the growth of Blink Charging’s European operations.

Mr. de Haan boasts an impressive career of over 11 years in electric vehicle charging and infrastructure, and in the clean energy space. In 2010, Miko joined NewMotion, an electric vehicle service provider in Europe founded in 2009 by Blink board member, Ritsaart van Montfrans.

“We are very excited to welcome Miko to the Blink family. His experience in the European EV markets will be invaluable as we expand our network throughout the continent. His passion and dedication in the industry, coupled with his extensive and varied energy-sector experience, will ensure Blink’s continued success as we further expand into new markets,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink Charging.

Blink independent board member, Ritsaart van Montfrans, former CEO and founder of NewMotion, a leading electric vehicle service provider in Europe, worked closely with Miko. “Mr. de Haan is a driven leader and dedicated advocate for electric vehicles, clean energy, and renewable fuel sources. I commend Blink’s executive team for bringing Miko on board as he brings a large network of contacts in the European EV space, and extensive deal-making experience. No one will work more diligently to ensure Blink is leading the transition to electric transportation alternatives,” Mr. van Montfrans commented.

Mr. de Haan expressed his excitement about joining Blink Charging: “I am honored and excited to be joining the Blink Charging family. I am a true believer in electric vehicles and the critical role they play in the transition to clean energy. For transportation to go all-electric, industry and commercial leaders must spearhead the transition. I look forward to being that advocate and leader for Blink in Europe.”

Miko continued, “Blink’s expansion into Europe signals to the entire industry that Blink is positioning itself to be a global leader in EV charging. During this pivotal time for the entire sector, Blink’s combination of experienced, talented leadership and the youthful disposition of a nimble and flexible team, give a great outlook for the future.”

