Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Purchase 177 Unit Condominium Site in Lacey, Washington Expanding First-Time Homebuyer Footprint

Located less than ten minutes from Washington State’s capital of Olympia and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the 177 condominiums are expected to cater to first-time homebuyers searching for affordable options in a competitive Thurston County market. Joint Base Lewis-McChord supports more than 40,000 service members, including active duty, National Guard, and reserve members, and approximately 14,000 full-time civilian employees. Harbor anticipates the one and two-bedroom units will be priced between $260,000 and $325,000, and fill a significant need in the local marketplace. The median selling price of a home in Thurston County, according to Redfin, as of May 2021, was $450,000, which is a 21.6% year over year increase, with an average time on the market of five days.

Gig Harbor, Washington , June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HCDI ), an innovative and market-leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of approximately 8.44 acres of land in Lacey, Washington for $4,425,000. The purchase is expected to close on or before August 9, 2021.

Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor, stated, “Lacey represents an ideal location for Harbor Custom Homes to increase our Western Washington footprint and address the significant need for affordable housing in Thurston County. As home prices continue to escalate due to low inventory levels, first-time homebuyers are often priced out of the market. We are directly addressing this fundamental gap in the marketplace. We believe offering condominiums priced below $350,000 in Lacey creates an excellent growth opportunity for the Company while providing a highly desirable product for first-time homebuyers.”

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; and Austin, Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. In addition, Harbor has acquired land and will begin constructing homes in two new markets beginning in the second quarter of 2021. Those markets are the Dark Horse Golf Course community 50 miles Northeast of Sacramento and established subdivisions approximately 22 miles from Austin, located in Driftwood and Dripping Springs, Texas. Harbor Custom Development’s business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com .

