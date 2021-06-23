DGAP-Stimmrechte Befesa S.A. (deutsch)
Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.
23.06.2021 / 15:30
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Befesa S.A.
24 June 2021
1. Details of the
Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,
Boulevard
Grande-Duchesse
Charlotte L-1330
Luxembourg Grand Duchy
of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the
notification: An
acquisition or disposal
of voting rights
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification obligation:
Corporation Financiera
Alba, S.A., Castello,
77; 28008-Madrid (Spain)
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.): Alba
Europe S.à r.l., 46A,
Avenue J.F. Kennedy,
L-1855 Luxembourg (RCS :
B 195061)
5. Date on which the
threshold was crossed or
reached: 21 June 2021
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to the
notification obligation
(Art. 8 and 9 of the
Transparency Law):
% of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of (7.A issuer (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) + 7.A) 7.B) Resulting situation on 5.1% 0.00% 5.1% 39,999,998 the date on which
threshold was crossed or
reached
Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)
7. Notified details of the
resulting situation on the date
on which the threshold was
crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to
shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights
Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparen- cy Law) Transparen- cy Law) cy Law) ISIN LU1704650164 2,041,430 5- .- 1- % SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 2,041,430 5.1% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date
|
