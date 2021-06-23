---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS



Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated

11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



Befesa S.A.



24 June 2021



1. Details of the

Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,

Boulevard

Grande-Duchesse

Charlotte L-1330

Luxembourg Grand Duchy

of Luxembourg

2. Reason for the

notification: An

acquisition or disposal

of voting rights

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification obligation:

Corporation Financiera

Alba, S.A., Castello,

77; 28008-Madrid (Spain)

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.): Alba

Europe S.à r.l., 46A,

Avenue J.F. Kennedy,

L-1855 Luxembourg (RCS :

B 195061)

5. Date on which the

threshold was crossed or

reached: 21 June 2021

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to the

notification obligation

(Art. 8 and 9 of the

Transparency Law):

% of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of (7.A issuer (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) + 7.A) 7.B) Resulting situation on 5.1% 0.00% 5.1% 39,999,998 the date on which

threshold was crossed or

reached

Position of previous

notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified details of the

resulting situation on the date

on which the threshold was

crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to

shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights

Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparen- cy Law) Transparen- cy Law) cy Law) ISIN LU1704650164 2,041,430 5- .- 1- % SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 2,041,430 5.1% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date



