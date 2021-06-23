Robot End Effector Market worth $4.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Robot End Effector Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Electric Grippers, Vacuum Cups, Tool Changers), Robot Type, Application (Handling, Assembly, Processing), Industry (Food & Beverage, E-Commerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 ", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Robot End Effector Market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 4.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2026.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251736819

The robot end effector market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 4.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Owing to COVID-19, the robot end effector market is estimated to face headwinds for 2021–2022. Steady deployment of robots in manufacturing industries is facilitating the growth for robot end effectors. With the growing demand and adoption of collaborative robots, the demand for collaborative end effectors is also increasing. This scenario is observed in the consumer goods industry, specifically packaging, where the shape, size, surface, or weight of the packaging is constantly changing. Meanwhile, 3D printed end effectors are gaining more presence across the industry. With the use of proper materials, end effectors manufactured using 3D printing are more flexible and strong enough for their intended purpose. Introduction of programmable end effectors and, research and ongoing developments in soft grippers and vacuum technology for suction cups and grippers for industries with special needs such as food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals and cosmetics (subjected to delicate workpieces and careful handling) expected to provide market opportunities for robot end effectors.

Market for grippers is projected to have the highest share during the forecast period

Grippers are estimated to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period, in terms of value. The market for grippers is largely driven by its handling and assembly application in a wide range of workpieces considering their various shapes and size. Various types of grippers namely, electric, magnetic, and mechanical grippers are designed for different types of handling and assembly applications based on the industry and operational environment. Hence, grippers are used from heavy industries (automotive, metals and machinery) to non-heavy industries (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics) as well as in service industries (healthcare and cleaning), which broadens its scope. For instance, the magnetic grippers are exclusively used to handle ferromagnetic materials and are especially useful in gripping objects with holes or nets. The electrical grippers are fully programable and hence have more state of operations and are ideal for applications that need high speed and moderate gripping force. Whereas mechanical grippers are considered the best fit for handling single component forms, which means they are not suitable for a facility that produces a lot of low volume/high mix pieces. This gripper style also has the limited force and position power, and it operates with compressed air.