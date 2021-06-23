checkAd

New Data Shows JZZ Technologies, Inc.’s Target 55+ Audience Were Some of the Fastest Growing and Top Spenders in 2020

New data that track digital audiences and behaviors show that the shift in 2020 aligned perfectly with the Company’s ActiveLifestyle Media brand and initiatives

Calverton, New York, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It now seems evident that the limitations of the global pandemic have made a significant impact on digital behaviors, especially on older adults. A recently published Digital 2021 Global Overview report from Hootsuite has produced some fascinating data that has marketers and brands scrambling to capture new audience segments. One of the new marquee items was JZZ Technologies, Inc.’s (OTC Pink: JZZI) target audience of active adults age 55+.

According to the in-depth report that breaks down major categories across all facets of the global digital space, the demographics of digital audiences have evolved considerably. In a surprising turn, the figures show that users over the age of 65 accounted for Facebook’s fastest-growing audience in CY2020. That revelation has forced many marketers to rethink their digital strategy, since this group was largely ignored or overlooked previously.

The other major shift of note surrounding this group that emerged from pandemic era digital use data showed that women aged 55 to 64 are now more likely to make online purchases than men aged 16 to 24. That is a dramatic shift for the group of over 41 million U.S. adults that make up a very valuable target for marketers.

“Since the inception of JZZ Technologies, Inc., we have continually reiterated the fact that our target audience of adults 55 and over are among the most lucrative segments in the digital marketing space”, says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies, Inc. “Now, data that supports our proposition is being echoed by the leading data providers.”

“What this means, in simple terms, is that 2020 was a critical point for baby boomers online. As a result, marketers will want to diversify how they reach this increasingly digitally savvy and lucrative demographic. Those that take advantage of our channels and unique digital reach could quickly surpass others in the pack that remain blinded by ageism and stereotypes.”, adds Cardona.

Data reflected the increased dollars spent on technology as well, with annual tech spending by those 50+ growing exponentially– from $394 to $1144 during the period. It is also interesting to see what older adults bought with their tech dollars; their top three tech purchases during 2020 were smartphones, smart TVs, and earbuds/Bluetooth headsets.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+.  

DISCLAIMER 
Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:
JZZ Technologies, Inc.
Charles Cardona, CEO

Email: ccardona@jzztechnologies.com
Website: https://jzztechnologies.com

