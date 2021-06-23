checkAd

Ensurge Micropower ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights - Corrected

Oslo, 23 June 2021

The board of directors of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") resolved on 22 June 2021 to issue a total of 3,660,000 incentive subscription rights to employees and an advisor in the Ensurge group. The grants were made under the Company's 2021 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2021. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 0.7801 per share. The subscription rights vest by 50% per year over two years and expire on 3 June 2026. Following the grants, there are 188,567,973 subscription rights issued and outstanding in Ensurge.

Contact:
Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations
E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com
Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





