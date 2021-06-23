Marvel Acquires Key Land in Hope Brook Adjacent to First Mining and Sokoman Minerals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:O4T1)(OTCQB:IMTFF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is please to announce it has acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area. Marvel has staked 763 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:O4T1)(OTCQB:IMTFF) ; (" Marvel " or the " Company ") is please to announce it has acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area. Marvel has staked 763 claims (19,075 hectares) which are strategically located and contiguous to First Mining Gold and to Sokoman Minerals-Benton joint venture (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Regional location of Marvel's Hope Brook gold property.

Of significance in the area is the Hope Brook gold mine which was in production from 1987 to 1997 producing 752,163 ounces of gold plus a copper concentrate. Exploration and resource definition by Coastal Gold Corp who was acquired by First Mining in 2015 has outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 gpt Au for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories (https://firstmininggold.com/projects/partnerships/hope-brook-project/).

Marvel's new land position is hosted within the Exploits Subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property covers extensions or is proximal to two major structures linked to significant gold prospects (Cape Ray, Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook, First Mining) in southern Newfoundland (Figure 2). Rock lithologies and structures on the property are also related to those associated with Marathon Golds Valentine Gold Deposits, Sokoman's Moosehead gold project and New Found Gold's Queensway gold project.

Figure 2. Location of Marvel's Hope Brook gold property contiguous to First Mining and the Sokoman-Benton joint venture.

Marvel's Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani commented, "The Hope Brook and surrounding area has been the focus of increased activity notably led by First Mining Gold and Sokoman Minerals over the last few months, this highly prospective and strategic land package covers 19,075 hectares and is directly tied on to both. This positions Marvel in three of the key exploration and development areas within the Island, comprising Victoria Lake, Gander Zone and Hope Brook areas. Much of the area has already been covered with extremely high quality and high-resolution magnetic surveys, we have started our first phase of applying litho-structural analysis and interpretive techniques across this highly prospective area. This brings our total land holdings to approximately 50,000 hectares with the objective of reaching a total of 100,000 in what I consider the three most important areas."