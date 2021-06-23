checkAd

50+ Companies to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th - 15th, 2021

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Access to Giving - an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy is set for July 13-15, 2021. There will be 50+ companies conducting virtual presentations as well as private meetings …

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Access to Giving - an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy is set for July 13-15, 2021. There will be 50+ companies conducting virtual presentations as well as private meetings with qualified investors throughout the three-day event.

Company Presentations will begin July 13 at 10 am eastern time and go through July 15th. The event will also include a keynote speaker (to be announced) and three distinctive panels on:

  • Investor Education, Advocacy and ESG
  • Follow the Money - Investing 101
  • Human Capital

Join us and gain an understanding and potential trends and key value drivers across a wide array of industries. If you are a qualified investor, register here and pledge to take meetings. If you're new to the investment world, come listen to some presentations, panels, and learn more.

The full agenda can be found here, and the full event website can be found here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie Goertz or call 919-228-6240.

Companies registered to date are below, and we are adding more every day.

Organization Ticker Company Website
Acer Therapeutics ACER http://www.acertx.com
Addex Therapeutics Ltd. ADXN https://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/
Agile Therapeutics, Inc. AGRX https://agiletherapeutics.com/
Alpha Cognition ACOG https://www.alphacognition.com/
Altigen Communications ATGN https://www.altigen.com/
ARCA biopharma, Inc. ABIO https://arcabio.com/
Auddia Inc. AUUD https://auddia.com/
Basanite Industries BASA https://www.basaniteindustries.com/
Biomerica BMRA https://www.biomerica.com/
BK Technologies BKTI http://www.bktechnologies.com
Blessed Bites PRVT https://www.theblessedbites.com/
Blue Star Foods BSFC https://www.bluestarfoods.com/
Data Storage Corporation DTST https://www.datastoragecorp.com/
Delcath Systems Inc. DCTH http://delcath.com
Diamcor Mining Inc. DMIFF http://www.diamcormining.com/
Dolphin Entertainment DLPN https://www.dolphinentertainment.com
Emulate Therapeutics PRVT https://emulatetx.com/
Flux Power, Inc. FLUX http://www.fluxpower.com
Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers GBNH https://www.greenbrooktms.com/
HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (HAVLF) HAVLF https://havnlife.com/
Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR https://www.issuerdirect.com
Item 9 Labs Corp. (INLB) INLB https://www.item9labscorp.com/
Know Labs, Inc. (KNWN) KNWN https://www.knowlabs.co/
LexaGene LXXGF https://lexagene.com/
MagicMed Industries Inc. PRVT https://magicmedindustries.com/
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated MKTY https://www.mechtech.com/
Metamaterial, Inc. MMATF https://metamaterial.com/
Miravo Healthcare MRVFF https://www.miravohealthcare.com/
Nephros, Inc. NEPH https://www.nephros.com/
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. NMTC https://n1mtc.com/
NLS Pharmaceuticals NLSP https://nlspharma.com/
Oblong Inc. OBLG https://www.oblong.com/
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA https://panbela.com/
POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF https://www.posabit.com/
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA https://processapharmaceuticals.com/
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. PTIX https://protagenic.com/
Quality Online Education Group Inc. QOEG http://qualityonline.education
Quipt Home Medical QIPT https://www.protechhomemedical.com/
Soligenix, Inc. SNGX http://www.soligenix.com
Star Equity Holdings STRR https://www.starequity.com/home
Tego Cyber Inc. TGCB https://tegocyber.com
Verb Technology Company VERB http://www.verb.tech
Wellteq WTEQ https://wellteq.co/
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT http://www.windtreetx.com

"This conference, for us, is different than your typical investor conference," said Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct. "As a brand, it's important to find ways to educate and advocate and be a part of something that is bigger than all of us."

"Our technology has been behind a number of microcap and investment banking conferences and allows them to host in-person and virtual investor conferences," said Angie Goertz, Vice President of Events at Issuer Direct. "We believe this is a great opportunity to give back to our industry while helping fund investor education and financial literacy programs."

About Access to Giving
Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact Information:
Angie Goertz, Vice President of Events
Issuer Direct Corporation
Office: (919) 228-6240
Email: Angie.Goertz@IssuerDirect.com

SOURCE: Access to Giving - Issuer Direct



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652814/50-Companies-to-Present-at-the-Acces ...

Disclaimer

