Ennis, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF), announced today that Ms. Vera Burnett has been appointed to the position of CFO and Treasurer and Mr. Dan Gus has been appointed as General Counsel and Assistant Secretary by the Board effective June 21, 2021. Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted that “Ms. Burnett has proven to management and the Board that she has the capabilities to assume this role. We are pleased that we could add Ms. Burnett to the officer ranks of the Company. I am equally delighted to have Dan Gus join Ennis in the new position of General Counsel. His broad background in law and the business world will add depth to the Company’s management team.”

Ms. Burnett has served as Interim CFO and Treasurer since September 2020, following the retirement of the previous CFO. Ms. Burnett joined the Company in February 1997 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington. She also holds designation as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). Ms. Burnett’s professional affiliations include the American Institute of CPAs and the Texas Society of CPAs.