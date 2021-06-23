CadencyDirect, the Only Native Built on Now App for the ServiceNow Platform for the Financial Close, Extends Digital Workflows for the Office of the CFO

CadencyDirect by Trintech Continues to Drive Value for ServiceNow Customers by Providing Key Stakeholders across the Enterprise with Full Visibility into Critical Financial DataDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Trintech , a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the latest release of CadencyDirect , is now certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now™ program that complements and extends financial operations management so that CFOs and their teams can digitize workflows across the Record to Report (R2R) close process - helping to reduce complexity and risk, accelerating the overall process, and driving a greater experience for the entire enterprise. CadencyDirect has met the high standards of the ServiceNow Built on Now program, an app monetization framework designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for ServiceNow customers across industries.

"Accounting is the language of business and that information is not only critical to the Office of Finance, but to the entire enterprise," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO of Trintech. "With the latest release of CadencyDirect, key stakeholders across the business will now have the visibility and transparency into key financial data and how it relates to the entire organization all within the Now Platform."

"Over the past year, we have seen companies reassessing digital transformation opportunities, specifically how to manage key financial processes," said CJ Desai, Chief Product & Engineering Officer at ServiceNow. "CadencyDirect builds workflows between historically siloed disciplines by linking and automating the financial close process, while illuminating key data through R2R dashboard views within the Now Platform. This enhanced visibility into critical financial data creates a connected organization that opens the door to enterprise-wide transformation and is why we have partnered with Trintech to drive workflows for the Office of the CFO."

CadencyDirect is built on Trintech's industry-leading Cadency® solution that combines all financial close activities into a single, seamless process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management, and compliance. It provides a connected, collaborative ecosystem by leveraging a mature and very robust set of financial controls, along with deep automation and integration capabilities that seamlessly connects with leading ERPs such as SAP®, Oracle®, and NetSuite®.