checkAd

Optec International's Newly Acquired Subsidiary WeShield, A New York Based MedTech Company, Releases First Shareholder Update

Autor: Accesswire
23.06.2021, 16:00  |  46   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / WeShield, who recently received the following award, (https://www.analyticsinsight.net/company-of-the-month-weshield-embracing-ai-to-streamline-high-quality-ppe-and-safety-supplies/), is an established New …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / WeShield, who recently received the following award, (https://www.analyticsinsight.net/company-of-the-month-weshield-embraci ...), is an established New York based AI (Artificial Intelligence) driven MedTech company in the PPE space with 2020 audited revenues in excess of $55M. WeShield was recently fully acquired by Optec international, Inc. WeShield released the following corporate update today:
WeShield will be communicating company highlights frequently in the form of press releases. WeShield highlights for June 2021 include but are not limited to:
  • OPTEC International, Inc. completed the acquisition of WeShield for $70 million ($30 million cash over 9 months and $40 million in preferred restricted stock)
  • WeShield executives CEO Michael Sinensky, President Erika London, COO Amy Bove signed 3 year employment agreements with Optec
  • OPTEC saw immediate synergies between WeShield's sales and marketing teams when receiving orders for 10,000 BioMasks and 2,000 Rapid COVID-19 test kits
  • WeShield contracted and delivered several containers of nitrile examination gloves to numerous offices in multiple states to Quest Diagnostics
  • WeShield contracted and delivered several containers of nitrile examination gloves to Concordance Healthcare Solutions
  • WeShield contracted and delivered several containers of chemotherapy nitrile examination gloves to Atlantic Health
  • Expected corporate savings derived from merging operations between WeShield & Optec by the end of Q3 in the following departments: Warehousing and logistics, accounting, social media marketing, public and investor relations.

WeShield is deeply ingrained in the Wholesale Medical sector supplying PPE safety products to customers including GAP, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), Concordance, Henry Schein, Medline, and more. This AI driven MedTech company is on track for substantial growth and projecting revenues of over $100M for 2021.

WeShield President Michael Sinensky commented, "Communication with OPTEC shareholders is essential for all of us and these updates will be a way for investors to track progress and results. 

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'foresees,' 'forecasts,' 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Iorlano
760 621-0062 / Mike@MountaintopMedia.net

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652826/Optec-Internationals-Newly-Acquired- ...

Optec International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Optec International's Newly Acquired Subsidiary WeShield, A New York Based MedTech Company, Releases First Shareholder Update NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / WeShield, who recently received the following award, (https://www.analyticsinsight.net/company-of-the-month-weshield-embracing-ai-to-streamline-high-quality-ppe-and-safety-supplies/), is an established New …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual ...
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021 Earnings Call
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
SK global chemical to Acquire 10 Percent Equity Stake in Loop Industries, Companies Announce ...
Goldplay Strengthens Portuguese Portfolio – Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Past Producing ...
AmmPower Corp. Appoints Paul Mascarenas OBE as Senior Advisor and Chairman of the Advisory Board
Sidoti Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference
Capstone Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Indonesia Energy Corporation to Present Live at Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series on ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
OPTEC International Retains Florida Professional Accounting Group for PCAOB Audit Preparation
17.06.21
OPTEC International UVC-Cellphone-Tablet Technology Patent Application Updated from Provisional to Utility Patent Pending
08.06.21
OPTEC International, Inc. Completes $70M Acquisition of WeShield, An Established AI Driven NY MedTech Company In the Medical Supply & PPE Space.
07.06.21
OPTEC International, Inc. Announces Zoom Shareholder Update Call With WeShield Executives & OPTEC CEO
04.06.21
OPTEC International Secures Additional Funding to Finalize We-Shield Acquisition