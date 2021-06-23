checkAd

DGAP-News Trintech, Inc.: CadencyDirect, the Only Native Built on Now App for the ServiceNow Platform for the Financial Close, Extends Digital Workflows for the Office of the CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.06.2021, 16:00  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Trintech, Inc.: CadencyDirect, the Only Native Built on Now App for the ServiceNow Platform for the Financial Close, Extends Digital Workflows for the Office of the CFO

23.06.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CadencyDirect, the Only Native Built on Now App for the ServiceNow Platform for the Financial Close, Extends Digital Workflows for the Office of the CFO

CadencyDirect by Trintech Continues to Drive Value for ServiceNow Customers by Providing Key Stakeholders across the Enterprise with Full Visibility into Critical Financial Data

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the latest release of CadencyDirect, is now certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now(TM) program that complements and extends financial operations management so that CFOs and their teams can digitize workflows across the Record to Report (R2R) close process - helping to reduce complexity and risk, accelerating the overall process, and driving a greater experience for the entire enterprise. CadencyDirect has met the high standards of the ServiceNow Built on Now program, an app monetization framework designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for ServiceNow customers across industries.

"Accounting is the language of business and that information is not only critical to the Office of Finance, but to the entire enterprise," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO of Trintech. "With the latest release of CadencyDirect, key stakeholders across the business will now have the visibility and transparency into key financial data and how it relates to the entire organization all within the Now Platform."

"Over the past year, we have seen companies reassessing digital transformation opportunities, specifically how to manage key financial processes," said CJ Desai, Chief Product & Engineering Officer at ServiceNow. "CadencyDirect builds workflows between historically siloed disciplines by linking and automating the financial close process, while illuminating key data through R2R dashboard views within the Now Platform. This enhanced visibility into critical financial data creates a connected organization that opens the door to enterprise-wide transformation and is why we have partnered with Trintech to drive workflows for the Office of the CFO."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Trintech, Inc.: CadencyDirect, the Only Native Built on Now App for the ServiceNow Platform for the Financial Close, Extends Digital Workflows for the Office of the CFO DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Trintech, Inc.: CadencyDirect, the Only Native Built on Now App for the ServiceNow Platform for the Financial Close, Extends Digital Workflows for the Office of the CFO 23.06.2021 / 10:00 The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Epona in Zukunft mit Unterstützung der Vaudoise-Gruppe
DGAP-News: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-News: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG erzielt aus erfolgreicher Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...