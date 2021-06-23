Hyatt Celebrates LGBTQ+ Community with Special Offers and One-of-a-Kind Experiences
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) invites guests to celebrate Pride 2021 with special offers from New York and Los Angeles to Amsterdam and beyond. As a proud Platinum Sponsor of NYC Pride since 2019, Hyatt builds experiences to promote understanding through travel, and encourages guests to proudly be who they are and live their most authentic self with comfortable stays and unique offerings.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005201/en/
Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht will offer a canal cruise and a Drag Bingo Brunch in partnership with AIX rosé to celebrate Amsterdam Pride in August. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We’re proud to continue supporting our LGBTQ+ colleagues and guests this month and beyond,” said Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, Hyatt, and Executive Sponsor, HyPride. “We always invite guests to confidently, comfortably and proudly stay as they are at Hyatt hotels, and we welcome everyone to celebrate pride with us. Our ongoing commitment to understanding and inclusion goes far beyond words and is supported by meaningful action.”
Hyatt’s carefully curated and celebratory pride offerings include up to 20% off a qualifying hotel stay with the code “PRIDE” at select locations throughout the U.S. and globally, as they celebrate pride through the end of the year. Guests can find participating hotels and full terms and conditions at hyatt.com/pride.
In addition to the special rates, Hyatt will be celebrating pride through unique experiential offerings including:
Pride Month:
- Andaz West Hollywood will offer a GROOV3 Dance Fit class hosted by founder and Apple Fitness trainer, Ben Allen on Thurs., June 24 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Fri., June 25, the property will also host a Pride Comedy night starting at 7 p.m., featuring a “best of Los Angeles” LGBTQ+ lineup. Both events will be followed by an after party with a DJ performance at The Sundeck rooftop pool bar.
- Gild Hall, A Thompson Hotel will kick-off New York City Pride festivities on Fri., June 25 with a happy hour between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for World of Hyatt elite members and Hyatt Sales Force VIPs to enjoy food and drinks while enjoying music and Drag Queen performances. A silent auction will also be held to benefit The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts for the LGBTQ+ community.
- Andaz 5th Avenue will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a block party on Sat., June 26 with a pop-up, complete with a moss wall art installation for photo opportunities to commemorate Pride 2021 and DJ performances, all in conjunction with New York Pride festivities. The public event will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Hyatt Union Square New York will have a bodega-themed booth in conjunction with Pride Fest on Sun., June 27 starting at 11 a.m., featuring specialty products from partners of “Hyatt Loves Local,” an initiative to support local small businesses across the globe, as well as stations to learn more about World of Hyatt, careers and DE&I and social responsibility efforts.
- The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel will host an exclusive party at Temple Court rooftop, welcoming World of Hyatt elite members and Hyatt Sales Force VIPs to enjoy a brunch viewing party of the virtual Pride march on Sun., June 27 between noon and 4 p.m., complete with delicious bites and drinks.
- Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hong Kong has curated several pride-inspired experiences, including ‘Hyatt Centric Pride’ goody bags, a rainbow wall installation for the perfect backdrop to capture the best moments, a ‘spin the rainbow wheel’ at Cruise rooftop restaurant & bar and a pride-inspired cake at The Farmhouse. Guests can also enjoy Chow Ciao Chow’s mini art exhibition, which experiments with painting faces using different colors for different personalities.
- Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo has curated a special Pride cocktail for guests dining at Chao Pescao Small Plates & Bar, a restaurant offering Latin American and Caribbean favorites in a relaxed atmosphere with views of Marina Papagayo and Culebra Bay and live music. The hotel will also be coordinating an organization-wide food drive, benefitting Asociación Diversidad de Género Puntarenas, a local association supporting Transgender community members without homes.
- Motif Seattle, a Destination by Hyatt Hotel, will host a Pride Drag Brunch on the Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails rooftop (located on the 5th floor) on Sun., June 27. This annual Drag Brunch will gather guests to celebrate love, create unity, and honor diversity while overlooking the downtown skyline.
Through the end of the year:
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare