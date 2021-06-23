Hyatt Celebrates LGBTQ+ Community with Special Offers and One-of-a-Kind Experiences

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) invites guests to celebrate Pride 2021 with special offers from New York and Los Angeles to Amsterdam and beyond. As a proud Platinum Sponsor of NYC Pride since 2019, Hyatt builds experiences to promote understanding through travel, and encourages guests to proudly be who they are and live their most authentic self with comfortable stays and unique offerings.

Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht will offer a canal cruise and a Drag Bingo Brunch in partnership with AIX rosé to celebrate Amsterdam Pride in August. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to continue supporting our LGBTQ+ colleagues and guests this month and beyond,” said Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, Hyatt, and Executive Sponsor, HyPride. “We always invite guests to confidently, comfortably and proudly stay as they are at Hyatt hotels, and we welcome everyone to celebrate pride with us. Our ongoing commitment to understanding and inclusion goes far beyond words and is supported by meaningful action.”

Hyatt’s carefully curated and celebratory pride offerings include up to 20% off a qualifying hotel stay with the code “PRIDE” at select locations throughout the U.S. and globally, as they celebrate pride through the end of the year. Guests can find participating hotels and full terms and conditions at hyatt.com/pride.

In addition to the special rates, Hyatt will be celebrating pride through unique experiential offerings including:

Pride Month:

Through the end of the year: