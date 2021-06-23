checkAd

Bank of America Announces 2021 Art Conservation Project Grant Selections

Bank of America announced today grant funding for 23 major art restoration projects in 13 countries and nine U.S. cities through the 2021 Bank of America Art Conservation Project (ACP). The company is celebrating a decade of art conservation projects, providing grant funding to nonprofit cultural institutions throughout the world to conserve historically or culturally significant works of art that are in danger of deterioration. This year’s grant recipients include:

  • Cantor Arts Center, Stanford University, Palo Alto, Calif. – Conservation of 32 works in the Asian American Art Initiative
  • Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA), Long Beach, Calif. – Conservation of four sculptures by contemporary Latinx artists José Luis Cuevas; Carlos Luna; Luis Torruella; Noé Katz
  • Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture of The New York Public Library, New York City –Preservation of eight artworks by African American modernists along with three rare books, c. 1800
  • Tel Aviv Museum of Art, Tel Aviv, Israel – George Segal (American, 1924–2000), Sacrifice of Isaac, 1973
  • Vatican Museums, Vatican City – Apollodel Belvedere

“With the 2021 selections, we have now been able to fund the conservation of over 5,000 individual pieces of art through 195 projects in 36 countries since launching the program in 2010,” said Rena DeSisto, global arts and culture executive, Bank of America. “It’s a privilege to support this important work to safeguard our cultural treasures as we believe in the power of the arts to help economies thrive, educate and enrich societies and create greater cultural understanding.”

This year’s selections again span the globe, including the restoration of artworks by five Japanese manga artists at Kawasaki City Museum in Japan, three artworks at the National Museums of Kenya and nine paintings showcasing Brazilian independence at the Museu Paulista in São Paulo.

The program also continues to help raise understanding and awareness for the field of art conservation through unique projects and partners including Fisk University Galleries in Nashville, Tenn. Fisk, one of the nation’s leading historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), is conserving artworks that will be part of an upcoming traveling exhibition, “African Modernism in America, 1947-1967." Students from Fisk University and from other University members of the Alliance of HBCU Museums and Galleries, will have unique opportunities to work alongside conservators and gain valuable experience in the field of art conservation.

