Equitable Announces 2021 Equitable Excellence℠ Scholarship Winners

Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today announced the 2021 Equitable ExcellenceSM Scholarship recipients. This year, the program recognizes 369 deserving students from all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in academics, exemplary leadership skills and a commitment to improving their communities.

“The 2021 Equitable Excellence class is a remarkable and diverse group of young people who inspire us all with the impacts they are making in their communities and around the world,” said Nick Lane, President of Equitable. “Amid an exceptionally challenging year, these high school graduates have shown tremendous resiliency and dedication to helping improve the lives of others. We are proud to support them as they start their next chapter in higher education.”

Equitable Excellence is the flagship program of Equitable Foundation, the charitable-giving arm of Equitable, which for more than 30 years has contributed to the success and vitality of communities through social impact grants, partnerships and volunteer efforts.

Research indicates that some of the leading determinants for social mobility and financial success in life are access to college and career advancement. By supporting high school students in their pursuit of higher education, Equitable is furthering its mission to help people secure their financial well-being to pursue long and fulfilling lives. More than $1.8 million is being awarded by Equitable through the 2021 program, surpassing $30 million in total scholarships to more than 7,000 students since the program’s inception in 2003.

Reflecting on the work in which he was recognized, award winner Jahin Rahman of the Academy of American Studies in Queens Village, New York said, “I believe that this year was especially important in giving back to my community. During this time, I saw that underprivileged and marginalized people in my home country, Bangladesh, were struggling greatly. Through my organization’s educational programs and school in progress, we are changing the lives of former street-children with free quality education and developmental opportunities.”

