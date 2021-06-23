checkAd

Republic Bank Announces Growth in Gloucester-Atlantic Region

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, today announces its continued growth in Gloucester and Atlantic counties with the grand opening of a new store in Deptford, NJ, featuring its signature all-glass cube design. This location is the bank’s fifth in the Gloucester-Atlantic region with a sixth store set to open in Ocean City later this year.

Republic Bank, which was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in 2020, welcomed customers to its new store in Deptford on Saturday, June 12 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Brian Mickle, who brings more than 15 years of bank management experience to Republic, will serve as Deptford Store Manager. Leandra Acetti, who has played an important role in commercial loan and deposit growth for Republic throughout New Jersey since 2017, will now spearhead local growth as the Regional Vice President for the Gloucester-Atlantic market.

“We are excited to welcome FANS to our new Deptford store,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, CEO and Chairman of Republic Bank. “As America’s #1 Bank for Service, we believe the in-store experience still matters. We are continuing to strategically build new bank locations in highly trafficked areas to best serve our customers across the region.”

In honor of its new store in Deptford, Republic Bank partnered with the Deptford Fire Department and Deptford Township Police Department to show its support to the local community and the organizations that keep it safe. The bank presented the Deptford Fire Department and the Deptford Township Police Department with a donation at the grand opening.

In 2020, Republic Bank was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in a national consumer satisfaction survey commissioned by Forbes. Whether banking in-person, online, via mobile or over the phone, Republic Bank delivers an unmatched customer experience and its modern stores, long hours, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting set it apart from competitors large and small. The bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 32 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

