Regarding the Investor’s Letter of AB Ignitis Grupė 

The Company is committed to report to its Green Bonds investors annually. These reports should be audited by an independent auditor. Please get acquainted with the investor's letter and with the limited assurance of the independent auditor here .

AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company), according to Company’s Green Bond Framework ( link ), is publishing the Green Bond Investor’s Letter 2020.

In July 2017, Ignitis Group , issued its inaugural EUR 300 million green bond issue. A year after, in July 2018, the second EUR 300 million issue of green bonds of Ignitis Group has been successfully distributed. By using these funds, the Company financed investments into wind energy, the increase of efficiency of the electricity distribution network and projects for the generation of energy from waste and biomass and clean transportation.

Ignitis Group has committed to use the funds attracted by the Green Bonds only to finance investments into green energy projects. The independent Norwegian Climate Research Institute Cicero and the Swedish Environmental Institute (SEI) has given the Green Bond Framework the darkest shade of green rating.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076