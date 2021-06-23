Ethema Acquisition Approved

The Company also reports that it intends to report more regularly on its twitter page @healthethema and that those reports may contain disclosure that is key information in compliance with Regulation Fair Disclosure allowed by the SEC as per the SEC press release of April 2, 2013.

West Palm Beach, FL, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTC PINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Department of Children and Families of Florida has given the green light to the change of ownership for the ARIA treatment center and will be granting the new license early next week, making the ownership change final. The Company will report further on the accounting treatment of this acquisition.

Mr. Shawn Leon, the CEO of the Company, stated, “We are pleased with the progress we have made on the debt reductions and restructuring that have taken place recently and are very excited that we can report the financial operations of our acquisition in the second quarter after the acquisition closes.”

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world-class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

