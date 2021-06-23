checkAd

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (June 15th to June 18th)

22 June 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 15 June to 18 June 2021

Issuer’s registered name : Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code : 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares - ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Name of the issuer Identification code of the issuer (LEI) Trading day Identification code of the financial instrument Total volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market
  LEI de l'émetteur   Code ISIN (ISO 6166)     MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Jun-21 FR0000073298 11 455 34,5056 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Jun-21 FR0000073298 6 030 34,4807 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Jun-21 FR0000073298 1 465 34,4859 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 15-Jun-21 FR0000073298 1 710 34,5133 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Jun-21 FR0000073298 11 197 34,6954 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Jun-21 FR0000073298 6 017 34,6411 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Jun-21 FR0000073298 1 435 34,5818 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Jun-21 FR0000073298 1 703 34,5911 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Jun-21 FR0000073298 11 347 34,6060 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Jun-21 FR0000073298 6 087 34,6529 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Jun-21 FR0000073298 1 507 34,7176 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Jun-21 FR0000073298 1 640 34,6728 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Jun-21 FR0000073298 11 745 34,3186 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Jun-21 FR0000073298 5 915 34,3210 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Jun-21 FR0000073298 1 505 34,4419 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Jun-21 FR0000073298 1 675 34,3862 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en

