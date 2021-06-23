checkAd

Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation

New telematics scoring model provides greater distinction between best- and worst-risk groups with up to 12 times difference in expected losses

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has launched the next generation of its advanced telematics scoring model: The DrivingDNA Score. With an associated rating rule and expansive state rollout plan already underway, the updated and enhanced score can make usage-based insurance (UBI) market entry and expansion easier with straightforward implementation and a single API.

Enabled by the growth of the Verisk Data Exchange and its 260 billion miles of robust driving behavior data, the DrivingDNA Score:

  • Indicates a powerful separation between the best- and worst-risk groups with a 12 times difference in expected losses
  • Can improve insurers’ risk segmentation 5.5 times above traditional rating variables
  • Gives insurers the ability to calculate precise, percentile-based risk scores using as few as ten weeks of driving data
  • Provides multisource compatibility — including telemetry data from connected cars, OBD-II hardware and mobile apps — while retaining uniform performance
  • Incorporates advanced analytics to adjust for seasonality effects and, optionally, distracted driving
  • Leverages advisory and government relations capabilities of ISO, a Verisk business, for trusted, actuarially-justified, state-level filings

“Consumer interest in auto insurance pricing that is more reflective of individual driving risk is surging, so behavior-based rating has become a strategic imperative for insurers,” said Joe Wodark, general manager of Verisk’s IoT and telematics business. “The pre-filed DrivingDNA Score makes it easy for our insurance company customers to enter this exciting market with confidence, grow their programs profitably, and deliver a compelling customer experience.”

Insurers can use the DrivingDNA Score to deliver an enhanced UBI purchase experience to over 8 million connected car drivers who have consented to share their driving data with the Verisk Data Exchange. When these eligible drivers begin a quote, their score and personalized discounts can be calculated immediately at point of sale, without the need for lengthy driving observation periods.

A new Verisk Distracted Driving Score is also available as an optional feature for insurers with mobile-based programs. This score can adjust the DrivingDNA Score by measuring phone-handling events that have been contextualized by the speeds at which they occur.

