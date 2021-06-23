Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK ), a leading global data analytics provider, has launched the next generation of its advanced telematics scoring model: The DrivingDNA Score . With an associated rating rule and expansive state rollout plan already underway, the updated and enhanced score can make usage-based insurance (UBI) market entry and expansion easier with straightforward implementation and a single API.

New telematics scoring model provides greater distinction between best- and worst-risk groups with up to 12 times difference in expected losses

Enabled by the growth of the Verisk Data Exchange and its 260 billion miles of robust driving behavior data, the DrivingDNA Score:

Indicates a powerful separation between the best- and worst-risk groups with a 12 times difference in expected losses

Can improve insurers’ risk segmentation 5.5 times above traditional rating variables

Gives insurers the ability to calculate precise, percentile-based risk scores using as few as ten weeks of driving data

Provides multisource compatibility — including telemetry data from connected cars, OBD-II hardware and mobile apps — while retaining uniform performance

Incorporates advanced analytics to adjust for seasonality effects and, optionally, distracted driving

Leverages advisory and government relations capabilities of ISO, a Verisk business, for trusted, actuarially-justified, state-level filings

“Consumer interest in auto insurance pricing that is more reflective of individual driving risk is surging, so behavior-based rating has become a strategic imperative for insurers,” said Joe Wodark, general manager of Verisk’s IoT and telematics business. “The pre-filed DrivingDNA Score makes it easy for our insurance company customers to enter this exciting market with confidence, grow their programs profitably, and deliver a compelling customer experience.”

Insurers can use the DrivingDNA Score to deliver an enhanced UBI purchase experience to over 8 million connected car drivers who have consented to share their driving data with the Verisk Data Exchange. When these eligible drivers begin a quote, their score and personalized discounts can be calculated immediately at point of sale, without the need for lengthy driving observation periods.

A new Verisk Distracted Driving Score is also available as an optional feature for insurers with mobile-based programs. This score can adjust the DrivingDNA Score by measuring phone-handling events that have been contextualized by the speeds at which they occur.