Maps.me Announces New Cashback Partnership with Booking.com

Leading Offline Mapping Platform Launches Exciting New Reward Program

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Maps.me has announced a new partnership with Booking.com that will enable users to earn cashback rewards in their Maps.me digital wallet. Users of the world's most popular offline mapping tool will be able to earn up to 10% cashback when booking travel through a special integration of leading digital travel platform Booking.com in the Maps.me app.

With the launch of MAPS Rewards, users will be able to earn cashback in US dollars to their Maps.me digital wallet when they book accommodation with Booking.com in the Maps.me app. Initially, users who hold 30 MAPS Rewards will receive 3% cashback on their stayed reservations with Booking.com. But, as their holdings of MAPS Rewards increase to 100 or 300, they will unlock cashback rates of up to 7% and then up to 10%, respectively.

"This partnership with Booking.com offers great value to Maps.me users, "said Alex Grebnev, Co-Founder of Maps.Me. "Maps.me already helps millions of users to find their way. Next, it will be delivering tangible benefits such as loyalty rewards earned by participating in the platform and money in their pocket through cashback on purchases. Through the Maps.me wallet they can also earn passive income on stored value - up to 8% by lending out balances that are collateralized by highly liquid assets.

We look forward to creating new opportunities to deliver unique products and services and making them available to Maps.me users soon."

"Partnering with Maps.me on their new cashback rewards program is a natural fit for us at Booking.com," said Mark van der Linden, Senior Director of Partnerships at Booking.com. "As travel begins to open up and people start looking to explore the world again, seamlessly connecting them with the amazing range of incredible places to stay on our platform as they literally look to navigate their way through new destinations is a great opportunity. Whether they're looking for a funky city apartment, a secluded vacation home in the countryside or a resort on the beach, we've got the stay that's right for them."

The MAPS Rewards feature will be launched initially in selected markets in Europe and expanded in the future. In addition to the cashback partnership with Booking.com, users who hold MAPS Rewards will eventually be able to receive other discounts, with future rewards through other partners being able to be exchanged for cash, or to buy additional products and services. In all, the goal is for users to be able to effectively save money and service financial needs, and control when and how they want to use rewards they earn by using the platform.

