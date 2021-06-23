checkAd

Top Business Owner Challenges in 2021 Taxes, Succession Planning and Employee Incentives

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today the results of its inaugural Business Owner Benchmark, a survey of more than 100 business owners conducted by The Northern Trust Institute in the first quarter of 2021.

The survey, which measured business owners’ greatest perceived challenges, illuminated key areas where business owners are most concerned: minimizing tax impact, ensuring smooth leadership succession, balancing family and non-family employee incentives, and maximizing the efficacy of boards of directors.

Prioritizing Tax Resiliency

Tax resiliency is a leading concern among business owners, with 45 percent of respondents having considered a relocation of their business headquarters, primary residence, or both, to reduce tax impact.

Notably, owners of businesses exceeding $50 million in annual revenue were twice as likely to consider relocating their business headquarters in comparison to their smaller counterparts (32 percent versus 15 percent). When considering the top reasons to transition their business, 59 percent of all respondents cited tax concerns.

“In light of the potential for short-term corporate tax rate reform, and with many revenue streams permanently altered by the pandemic, now is an opportune time for business owners to revisit their entity’s structure,” said Eric Czepyha, Director of Business Services. “Conducting business operations as an LLC, partnership, or S corporation, for example, might be more beneficial for tax planning than continuing as a C corporation, depending on one’s broader goals.”

Planning Transitions to Protect the Business

Seventy percent of business owners have a succession plan in place. Within this group, however, 50 percent are concerned about their successor’s ability to maintain and grow the business over the long term. Sixty percent are concerned that a transition will result in family conflict.

A robust transition plan helps maintain agility in negotiations or liquidity events, such as selling a portion of the business ahead of a potential capital gains tax increase. It can also keep institutional knowledge retained in the family business, such as when to run a longer sales process and which transaction structures might be preferred.

“A well-orchestrated succession plan can ensure family business continuity without sacrificing harmonious family relationships,” said Czepyha. “Succession is not a single event. It is a multi-year process, with several leadership transition elements and tax efficiency strategies to follow. It is never too early for business owners to start laying the foundation.”

