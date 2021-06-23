DTE Energy Company Announces Extension of Certain Dates of Its Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

Detroit, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Michigan, June 23, 2021 – DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) (the “Company”, “DTE” or “DTE Energy”) announced that it has extended the Early Tender Deadline, the Withdrawal Deadline and the Expiration Time for its previously announced consent solicitations (the “Consent Solicitations”) and tender offers (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash (1) any and all of its outstanding 3.30% Senior Notes due 2022, 2.60% Senior Notes due 2022, 3.70% Senior Notes due 2023, 3.85% Senior Notes due 2023, 3.50% Senior Notes due 2024 and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2023 (collectively, the “Any-and-All Notes”) and (2) up to $350,000,000 combined aggregate purchase price (the “Maximum Purchase Price”) of its outstanding 3.80% Senior Notes due 2027, 3.40% Senior Notes due 2029, 2.85% Senior Notes due 2026, 2.95% Senior Notes due 2030 and 1.05% Senior Notes due 2025 (collectively, the “Maximum Tender Notes” and, together with the Any-and-All Notes, the “Notes”). The Company’s obligations to accept and pay for the Notes in the Tender Offers and to effectuate the proposed amendments under the Consent Solicitations remain subject to the terms of the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations as described in the Offer to Purchase, dated June 14, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Each of such dates is being extended by one business day.

The Company commenced the Consent Solicitations and the Tender Offers on June 14, 2021. The new Price Determination Date will be 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2021, the new Early Tender Deadline will be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2021, the new Withdrawal Deadline will be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2021 and the new Expiration Time will be 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 13, 2021, in each case unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company, for each series of Notes. All other terms and conditions of the Tender Offers, as previously announced and described in the Offer to Purchase, remain unchanged.

The following table sets forth certain key dates of the Tender Offers, as extended. Further information may be found in the Offer to Purchase:

Key Date Calendar Date Commencement Date June 14, 2021 Price Determination Date 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2021, unless extended by DTE Energy Early Tender Deadline 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2021, unless extended by DTE Energy Withdrawal Deadline 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2021, unless extended by DTE Energy Early Settlement Date The Early Settlement Date is currently expected to be July 1, 2021 Expiration Time 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 13, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by DTE Energy Final Settlement Date The Final Settlement Date is currently expected to be July 15, 2021