SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC SMKG) Invites Fintech, Startups, ISVs & Investors to the First Edition Fintech Summit - SMKG Fintech Summit on June 30th 2021 at 11 AM EDT

An Opportunity to Join SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.: CEO Massimo Barone Presents SMKG Portfolio and Strategic Partners From Around the World

New York, NY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG):

Noteworthy

Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's Visa Everywhere Fintech, Mumbai Gov't Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX - Ethereum Token Issuing & Patent Tokenization and Xpay Payment minority ownership.

SMKG Fintech Summit - An exciting invite awaits you this June 30th, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT to the First Edition Fintech Summit of the year, organized by SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. and its team. The Summit focuses on showcasing the best in tech suite offerings for digital transformation and growth offerings to companies across the globe. 

It is a unique opportunity to get a quick overview of the company, its 16+ Proprietary E-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility platforms, and an opportunity to collaborate on various aspects. 

Speaker Introduction: 

Massimo Barone, Founder and CEO of SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc., is a Montreal Born Entrepreneur with over 20+ Years of Experience in the Payment Industry. 

Who should join?

  •  If you are an Enterprise and looking at Seamless Digital Transformation journey.
  •  If you are an investor and looking at expanding your portfolio backed by payment rails in more than 42+ countries.
  •  If you are a startup and looking at collaborating to expand your global footprint.

At SMKG Fintech Summit, you’ll have the opportunity to:

  •  Hear from SMKG’s executives and partner business leaders on the current market opportunities in Fintech.
  •  Learn insights to some of the most critical aspects and innovations in the Payment Industry.
  •  Participate with SMKG as Collaborator, Partner, Investor and community connection with other partners.
  •  Get a deeper look into product and business strategies with interactive breakout sessions, table topics, and opportunities to ask the experts. 

SMKG Fintech Summit is a digital event and whether a company is big or small, there is always something important that can be gained from this summit for companies around the world. 

Registration is now open!!!

https://forms.gle/dxeVp6rUuuFkVQ438

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG):

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries. 

For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com 

or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

For more info on the event please contact Mr. Vora

Contact Darmesv@emphasispay.com 

Dharmesh Vora VP of Enterprise Sales

We seek a safe harbor.

Contact:  CEO, Massimo Barone
mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
OTC:SMKG  Ph: 1-844-843-7296
news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com





