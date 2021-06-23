checkAd

HUTCHMED Announces Pricing of Global Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021   

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces the pricing of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 104,000,000 new ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares”) which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) in connection with a primary listing of its ordinary shares (the “Shares”) on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”).

The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offer Price”) has been set at HK$40.10 per Share, which is equivalent to approximately US$25.82 per American depositary share (“ADS”) or £3.70 per Share. Each ADS represents five ordinary shares of the Company. The Company has set the Offer Price by taking into consideration, among other factors, the closing price of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) and Shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange on June 22, 2021, the latest trading day before pricing. Subject to approval from the SEHK, the Shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on June 30, 2021 under the stock code “13”.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Global Offering, before deducting underwriting fees and the offering expenses, are expected to be approximately HK$4.17 billion. In addition, the Company has granted the international underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable from the date, expected to be on June 30, 2021, on which the Shares are first listed and from which dealings in the Shares are permitted to take place on the Main Board of the SEHK (the “Listing Date”) until 30 days after the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering, to require the Company to issue up to an additional 15,600,000 new Shares at the Offer Price.

The Company will receive all of the net proceeds from the Global Offering and plans to use the net proceeds from the Global Offering primarily to advance its late-stage clinical programs as well as its pipeline of clinical-stage and preclinical drug candidates, further strengthen its commercialization, clinical, regulatory and manufacturing capabilities, fund potential global business development and strategic acquisition opportunities and for general corporate purposes.

