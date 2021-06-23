DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global micro irrigation systems market is projected to report a healthy growth at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The growing population size and increasing food demand across the globe are the primary drivers of the market.

Increasing need for water conservation especially in arid regions boosting the demand for micro irrigation systems

According to a census conducted by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, the acres of micro-irrigation have increased by 25 times over the past three decades.

Increasing adoption of micro irrigation systems in developing economies on the back of relatively low costs of purchase and installations is likely to create positive growth prospects in the assessment period.

Despite exhibiting steady growth in the last few years, the unprecedented novel coronavirus outbreak has affected the market drastically. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of raw materials and components amid implementation of lockdown. Nonetheless, favorable policies and financial incentives undertaken by the government are expected to energize the industry growth.

China is anticipated to lead the micro irrigation system market owing to its 118.9 thousand hectares of arable land, providing the largest area for the application of micro-irrigation. According to International Commission on Irrigation & Drainage (ICID), China is the number one ranking country in terms of micro-irrigation across the globe making it the most lucrative market for global growth.

"Leading players in the relatively fragmented micro irrigation systems market are investing in research and development (R&D) initiatives for developing innovative products such for enhancing their product portfolio and to capitalize on unexplored opportunities in emerging markets," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

In the U.S., over 10% of all the irrigations are carried out using micro irrigation systems making the country a prominent player in the global market.

China is leading the micro irrigation systems market owing to the presence of the largest arable land in the world, 118.9 thousand hectares.

India is demonstrating substantial growth at a CAGR of 9.6%, accounting for 7.73 million hectares of land equipped with micro irrigation systems.

is demonstrating substantial growth at a CAGR of 9.6%, accounting for 7.73 million hectares of land equipped with micro irrigation systems. The Middle East and Africa are emerging as lucrative markets, as micro irrigation systems have significantly strengthened the green revolution in countries such as Israel .

and are emerging as lucrative markets, as micro irrigation systems have significantly strengthened the green revolution in countries such as . Drip irrigation systems are leading the segment and are estimated to account for over 60% of the market share by the end of 2031.

Key Drivers