checkAd

DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due on 26 July 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.06.2021, 16:40  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Bond
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due on 26 July 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84)

23.06.2021 / 16:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News
 

Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due on 26 July 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84)

Berlin, 23 June 2021. Capitalized terms that are not defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

The Issuer hereby gives notice pursuant to § 10 para. (1) sentence 1 of the Terms and Conditions that it has become aware, by publication of an offer document pursuant to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) on today's 23 June 2021, of a voluntary public tender offer of Vonovia SE to acquire all shares in the Issuer. The prospective Acceptance Record Date is 21 July 2021.

Pursuant to § 10 para. 3 (i) of the Terms and Conditions, Holders have the right to convert their Bonds by giving a conversion notice that is conditional upon the occurrence of an Acceptance Event (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) during the Conditional Conversion Notice Period (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) at the Conversion Price adjusted in accordance with the formula described in § 10 para. (3) (iii) of the Terms and Conditions, which can be determined only upon the occurrence of the Acceptance Event. Conditional Conversion Notices are irrevocable.

Important Notice

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.




Contact:
Phone +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Fax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

23.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413
Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
WKN: A0HN5C
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1211245

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1211245  23.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211245&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDeutsche Wohnen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN Rebound?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due on 26 July 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84) DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Bond Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due on 26 July 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84) 23.06.2021 / 16:40 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Epona in Zukunft mit Unterstützung der Vaudoise-Gruppe
DGAP-News: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-News: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG erzielt aus erfolgreicher Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung über 800 Mio. EUR, fällig am 26. Juli 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84) (deutsch)
16:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung über 800 Mio. EUR, fällig am 5. Januar 2026 (ISIN DE000A2GS377) (deutsch)
16:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung über 800 Mio. EUR, fällig am 26. Juli 2024 (ISIN DE000A2BPB84)
16:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due on 5 January 2026 (ISIN DE000A2GS377)
16:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung über 800 Mio. EUR, fällig am 5. Januar 2026 (ISIN DE000A2GS377)
15:44 Uhr
DZ BANK belässt DEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG auf 'Halten'
11:46 Uhr
Deutsche Wohnen: Start der Annahmephase für Vonovias Übernahme-Offerte
09:39 Uhr
Bitcoin, Moderna, BioNTech, Carnival, Vonovia, Dt. Wohnen, Bayer, Infineon, Varta, Nordex - Märkte am Morgen
07:34 Uhr
Annahmefrist für Deutsche-Wohnen-Übernahme durch Vonovia läuft
22.06.21
WDH/GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Klimaschutz auf Mieterkosten - Missstimmung in Berlin