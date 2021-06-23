DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Bond Deutsche Wohnen SE: Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due on 5 January 2026 (ISIN DE000A2GS377) 23.06.2021 / 16:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice to the Holder of the Deutsche Wohnen SE EUR 800 million Convertible Bonds due on 5 January 2026 (ISIN DE000A2GS377)

Berlin, 23 June 2021. Capitalized terms that are not defined in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

The Issuer hereby gives notice pursuant to § 10 para. (1) sentence 1 of the Terms and Conditions that it has become aware, by publication of an offer document pursuant to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) on today's 23 June 2021, of a voluntary public tender offer of Vonovia SE to acquire all shares in the Issuer. The prospective Acceptance Record Date is 21 July 2021.

Pursuant to § 10 para. 3 (i) of the Terms and Conditions, Holders have the right to convert their Bonds by giving a conversion notice that is conditional upon the occurrence of an Acceptance Event (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) during the Conditional Conversion Notice Period (as defined in the Terms and Conditions) at the Conversion Price adjusted in accordance with the formula described in § 10 para. (3) (iii) of the Terms and Conditions, which can be determined only upon the occurrence of the Acceptance Event. Conditional Conversion Notices are irrevocable.

