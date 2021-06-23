checkAd

Zoompass Achieves Critical Milestone Payment

Autor: Accesswire
23.06.2021, 16:40  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Zoompass Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:ZPAS) ('Zoompass' or 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received in Q2, a milestone payment of $200,000 USD of a committed upfront fee of $350,000 USD from Rockwood …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Zoompass Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:ZPAS) ('Zoompass' or 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received in Q2, a milestone payment of $200,000 USD of a committed upfront fee of $350,000 USD from Rockwood Digital Assets. The milestone payment is for customization and implementation protocols needed to launch the InfyDX Cryptocurrency exchange. The next milestone payment is anticipated within the next 30 days.

Zoompass is providing integration with settlement banking along with ongoing investor onboarding and offboarding services. These services include developing a global distribution infrastructure utilizing the Company's global KYC and AML partners.

'We are providing Rockwood Digital Assets (RDA) with robust, blockchain technology to secure and market digital assets in a fully integrated global solution. This supports RDA's mission of marketing turnkey investment and trading solutions to its customers. We are going to leverage this success and focus on rapid deployment and expansion of our technology.' says Manny Bettencourt, CEO - Zoompass Holdings Inc.

About Zoompass: Zoompass is a global fintech innovator focused on developing and deploying blockchain and digital payment solutions, including asset tokenization and cryptocurrency exchanges. The Company continues to aggressively build-out its global infrastructure to support the onboarding and offboarding of customers to its digital payment and blockchain solutions. The Company's goal is to provide a one-stop, all-inclusive offering of services that will allow organizations to better serve its clients and become more competitive through the application of cutting-edge blockchain and digital solutions.

About Rockwood Digital Assets: Rockwood Digital Assets is a technology solutions and services company with a focus on providing B2C, B2B platforms and services utilizing blockchain technology that delivers digital assets.

Manny Bettencourt
Email: mbettencourt@zoompass.com
Website: zoompass.com
Tim Harrington
Email: info@rockwooddigitalassets.com

SOURCE: Zoompass Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652837/Zoompass-Achieves-Critical-Milestone ...

Zoompass Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zoompass Achieves Critical Milestone Payment TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Zoompass Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:ZPAS) ('Zoompass' or 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received in Q2, a milestone payment of $200,000 USD of a committed upfront fee of $350,000 USD from Rockwood …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual ...
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2021 Earnings Call
Global Self Storage Commences Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
SK global chemical to Acquire 10 Percent Equity Stake in Loop Industries, Companies Announce ...
Goldplay Strengthens Portuguese Portfolio – Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Past Producing ...
ePlay Provides Corporate Update on Fan Freak App Following the Passing of Bill C-218 by Canadian ...
AmmPower Corp. Appoints Paul Mascarenas OBE as Senior Advisor and Chairman of the Advisory Board
Sidoti Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference
Capstone Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update