checkAd

Cybersecurity, Smart Environments and Cloud Strategies Sessions Added to ISG Digital Business Summit Agenda

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 16:59  |  25   |   |   

Digital transformation experts with Shell, Enel, Microsoft, London South Bank University and the Global Policy House have been added to the roster of speakers who will appear at the 2021 ISG Digital Business Summit hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The immersive, two-day event, to be held virtually June 29–30, now includes new sessions on cybersecurity, smart environments and cloud strategies.

“We are delighted to welcome our newest speakers, prominent leaders in digital security and technology, to the ISG Digital Business Summit,” said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA, and host of the event. “As the pandemic continues to challenge enterprise agility and resiliency, companies face a pressing need to evolve legacy technology, increase cloud adoption and equip IT and security organizations with vulnerability management practices. Our agenda is filled with recognized experts in each of these areas who will share their experiences and lessons learned.”

Carlo Bozzoli, CIO of multinational utilities company Enel, will deliver a featured presentation with Nemo Verbist, senior vice president, Europe, Orange Business Services, on how Enel plans to leverage technology to support its vision for increased business flexibility and improved collaboration. Vishaal Gupta, Europe tech sales and solutioning lead for Accenture, will present strategies for achieving business value through technology innovation.

Joyce Rodriguez, head of cyber threat prevention for Shell, will join Alain De Pauw, managing director of Axians, for a panel discussion on the types of cyberattacks occurring now, strategies for enterprise security investment, and employee training that aligns security, risk and productivity. Steven Furnell, professor of cybersecurity at the University of Nottingham, will discuss the tendency for people to be readily blamed for cybersecurity lapses but rarely supported with cybersecurity training and awareness.

Tasos Dagiuklas, professor and leader of the Smart Internet Technologies (SuITE) research group at London South Bank University, will present on the power of data and analytics and the 5G ecosystem, while a featured presentation by Derrick McCourt, general manager of Microsoft UK's customer success unit, and Kalyan Kumar, chief technology officer and head of ecosystems for HCL Technologies, will cover the impact of the pandemic on accelerating cloud adoption and how IT organizations are leveraging cloud to easily scale and deliver services.

Seite 1 von 2
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cybersecurity, Smart Environments and Cloud Strategies Sessions Added to ISG Digital Business Summit Agenda Digital transformation experts with Shell, Enel, Microsoft, London South Bank University and the Global Policy House have been added to the roster of speakers who will appear at the 2021 ISG Digital Business Summit hosted by Information Services …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Cadence Advances RF Design with the Latest AWR Design Environment Platform
Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: APXT) and AvePoint Will Make a Donation to Girls Who Code for Every Shareholder who Votes on the ...
Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet Technologies to ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.06.21
ISG to Publish Two Studies on Growing Data Analytics Market
18.06.21
ISG to Publish Study on Providers of Public Cloud Services
17.06.21
ISG Launches 2021 ISG Star of Excellence Awards
14.06.21
Cloud Solutions for Serverless Computing, Building Security Named ISG Startup Challenge Winners
09.06.21
ISG Partners with Cognigy to Bring Benefits of Conversational AI to Clients
02.06.21
ISG Launches Expanded Global Cybersecurity Unit to Help Clients Contend with Growing Threats
27.05.21
ISG to Offer Advice on Mitigating Cloud, Vendor Risks in June Webinars