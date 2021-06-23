Cybersecurity, Smart Environments and Cloud Strategies Sessions Added to ISG Digital Business Summit Agenda

Digital transformation experts with Shell, Enel, Microsoft, London South Bank University and the Global Policy House have been added to the roster of speakers who will appear at the 2021 ISG Digital Business Summit hosted by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

“We are delighted to welcome our newest speakers, prominent leaders in digital security and technology, to the ISG Digital Business Summit,” said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG EMEA, and host of the event. “As the pandemic continues to challenge enterprise agility and resiliency, companies face a pressing need to evolve legacy technology, increase cloud adoption and equip IT and security organizations with vulnerability management practices. Our agenda is filled with recognized experts in each of these areas who will share their experiences and lessons learned.”

Carlo Bozzoli, CIO of multinational utilities company Enel, will deliver a featured presentation with Nemo Verbist, senior vice president, Europe, Orange Business Services, on how Enel plans to leverage technology to support its vision for increased business flexibility and improved collaboration. Vishaal Gupta, Europe tech sales and solutioning lead for Accenture, will present strategies for achieving business value through technology innovation.

Joyce Rodriguez, head of cyber threat prevention for Shell, will join Alain De Pauw, managing director of Axians, for a panel discussion on the types of cyberattacks occurring now, strategies for enterprise security investment, and employee training that aligns security, risk and productivity. Steven Furnell, professor of cybersecurity at the University of Nottingham, will discuss the tendency for people to be readily blamed for cybersecurity lapses but rarely supported with cybersecurity training and awareness.

Tasos Dagiuklas, professor and leader of the Smart Internet Technologies (SuITE) research group at London South Bank University, will present on the power of data and analytics and the 5G ecosystem, while a featured presentation by Derrick McCourt, general manager of Microsoft UK's customer success unit, and Kalyan Kumar, chief technology officer and head of ecosystems for HCL Technologies, will cover the impact of the pandemic on accelerating cloud adoption and how IT organizations are leveraging cloud to easily scale and deliver services.