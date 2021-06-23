Altisource Signs Revolving Line of Credit Agreement

Mortgage and Real Estate industry service provider secures a revolving line of credit for general corporate purposes

LUXEMBOURG, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS), an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, announced that its subsidiary Altisource S.à r.l. (“Altisource”) signed an agreement with STS Mater Fund, Ltd. (the “Lender”), an investment fund managed by Deer Park Road Management Company, LP (“Deer Park”), on June 22, 2021 providing Altisource with a revolving line of credit for general corporate purposes (the “Credit Agreement”). The term of the Credit Agreement is three years.



Under the terms of the Credit Agreement, the Lender will make loans to Altisource from time to time, in amounts requested by Altisource and Altisource may voluntarily prepay all or any portion of the outstanding loans. The Credit Agreement provides Altisource the ability to borrow up to $20 million through June 22, 2022, up to $15 million through June 22, 2023, and up to $10 million until the end of the term. The Credit Agreement contains no financial covenants.