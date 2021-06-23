checkAd

Altisource Signs Revolving Line of Credit Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 16:46  |  16   |   |   

Mortgage and Real Estate industry service provider secures a revolving line of credit for general corporate purposes

LUXEMBOURG, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS), an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, announced that its subsidiary Altisource S.à r.l. (“Altisource”) signed an agreement with STS Mater Fund, Ltd. (the “Lender”), an investment fund managed by Deer Park Road Management Company, LP (“Deer Park”), on June 22, 2021 providing Altisource with a revolving line of credit for general corporate purposes (the “Credit Agreement”). The term of the Credit Agreement is three years.

Under the terms of the Credit Agreement, the Lender will make loans to Altisource from time to time, in amounts requested by Altisource and Altisource may voluntarily prepay all or any portion of the outstanding loans. The Credit Agreement provides Altisource the ability to borrow up to $20 million through June 22, 2022, up to $15 million through June 22, 2023, and up to $10 million until the end of the term. The Credit Agreement contains no financial covenants.

“We are pleased to secure this revolver from Deer Park. This demonstrates Deer Park’s confidence in Altisource’s long term prospects and provides us with additional liquidity while we are temporarily impacted by the pandemic. We anticipate that demand for our default related business will begin to return at the end of this year and stabilize in 2023. We also continue to make progress with our origination business and believe it will be a significant contributor to  growth and shareholder value,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William B. Shepro. 

Deer Park is an owner of 23.78% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. earlier today filed the Credit Agreement with a Form 8-K.

About Altisource

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets it serves. Additional information is available at Altisource.com.

Investor Contact:

Michelle D. Esterman

Chief Financial Officer

770-612-7007

Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com 		Press Contact:

Michele Wixon

Marketing Director

770-612-7007

Michele.Wixon@altisource.com
   






Source: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altisource Signs Revolving Line of Credit Agreement Mortgage and Real Estate industry service provider secures a revolving line of credit for general corporate purposesLUXEMBOURG, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS), an integrated service provider and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus