PPG Completes Production Trials of PPG Desothane HD CA9007 Basecoat-Clearcoat System on Boeing 767 Freighter Aircraft for FedEx

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed two production trials of PPG DESOTHANE HD CA9007 basecoat-clearcoat system on Boeing 767 freighter aircraft for FedEx at the Boeing paint facility in Everett, Washington.

PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat applies easily in one box-coat application, providing fast drying, improved hide, color and aesthetic appearance. The combination of PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat and clearcoat provides superior weathering, chemical and stain resistance, and buffability while achieving a high-gloss final surface finish.

“Boeing painters and PPG technical service personnel collaborated throughout the entire application process,” said Sam Millikin, PPG global director, coatings and sealants, aerospace. “We received positive feedback from many customers, especially in regard to the ease of application, product layout and final appearance of the completed aircraft.”

PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat-clearcoat system meets the performance requirements of the BMS 10-72 specification for Exterior Decorative Paint System, which was required prior to starting production trials at Boeing. It is also approved to the AMS3095 aftermarket specification.

For original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and airline customers, PPG Desothane HD CA9007 basecoat-clearcoat system reduces aircraft paint cycle times and features fast cure times, which improve productivity in customer operations. The system also provides increased durability and performance, leading to fewer repaint cycles and extending the life of customer assets.

PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, adhesives, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services. For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD
 At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Desothane is a trademark of PRC-DeSoto International, Inc.

