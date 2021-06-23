checkAd

Sunverge Receives Regulatory Approval to Begin Virtual Power Plant Project in Maryland

Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading distributed energy resource (DER) control, orchestration and aggregation platform, today announced that in collaboration with Delmarva Power, it has kicked off the innovative Elk Neck Battery Storage Pilot Program . Delmarva Power, an Exelon Company, had selected Sunverge in a competitive bid process last year. The program has now received key regulatory approvals from the Maryland Public Service Commission. Sunverge will now begin the process of acquiring participating customers in the program. It is anticipated that the project will be fully operational by Q1 2022.

“We are grateful to the Maryland Public Service Commission for their efforts to move this program forward,” said Martin Milani, CEO of Sunverge. “We are excited to partner with Delmarva Power on this groundbreaking program. This program will be an important proof point in demonstrating the value of multi-service VPPs and aggregated residential battery systems, both for the benefit of consumers and the grid. The lessons learned from this program will help guide the power industry’s efforts to fully integrate distribution energy resources and decarbonize the grid, improve local system reliability and enable participation of aggregated DERs in wholesale markets.”

The program will provide back-up power to residents of Elk Neck, Md. In addition, the pilot program will provide multiple grid services to increase overall grid reliability, system integration of DERs, and participate in the PJM wholesale electricity market for ancillary services. The project is planned to have 0.55 MW / 2.2 MWh capacity.

“We are committed to providing the best possible service for our customers,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “That means using innovative technologies to solve difficult challenges. In Elk Neck, the area’s unique geography makes our customers more vulnerable to power outages. By partnering with Sunverge to deploy Sunverge’s DER control, orchestration and aggregation platform with battery storage systems, we can increase the grid’s reliability, enhance resiliency during powerful storms and demonstrate how state-of-the-art technology can improve service for both our customers and the grid.”

About Delmarva Power

Delmarva Power is a unit of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), the nation’s leading energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. Delmarva Power provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 532,000 electric customers in Delaware and Maryland and approximately 136,000 natural gas customers in northern Delaware.

About Sunverge

Sunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge real time DER control and aggregation platform is unique in providing dynamic multi-objective optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability, and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities and their customers. For more information please visit http://www.sunverge.com/




