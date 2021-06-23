Teleperformance Recognized for Its Efforts to Integrate Refugees at First-ever “Business for Refugees” Awards

The inaugural “Business for Refugees” Awards, hosted by the Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent) — a global network of more than 170 major companies committed to supporting refugees around the world — recognizes businesses that have made extraordinary efforts to support refugees.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, today announced it has been recognized for its outstanding efforts to include refugees in its new host communities. Teleperformance received the Outstanding Leadership in Integrating Refugees into the Workforce Award, recognized for its efforts to hire over 2,000 Venezuelan refugees in Colombia, during Refugee Week 2021, at a virtual awards ceremony in New York.

During the virtual awards ceremony, CEO of Chobani and Founder of Tent, Hamdi Ulukaya said: “As we emerge from this pandemic, it's amazing to see so many businesses going above and beyond to include refugees. We must continue to create opportunities for everyone while we rebuild our economies and our societies — we must not leave refugees behind.”

With an extensive, global presence in 83 countries, Teleperformance serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies across many industries. Core to the company's values is a desire to improve people’s lives and pave the way to a better and more equitable tomorrow for all.

“We are pleased to support such an incredible and noble cause, and be recognized by Tent, alongside our esteemed colleagues, who are also doing incredible work to help those in need,” commented Juan Carlos Hincapie, CEO Teleperformance Ibero-Latam, who accepted the award. “This is an incredible honor.”

Alongside Teleperformance, Tent’s “Business for Refugees” Awards recognized the following companies for their programs to integrate refugees:

- Airbnb.org and Airbnb won the award for Outstanding Leadership in Tailoring Products to Meet Refugees’ Needs

- DoorDash won the award for Outstanding Leadership in Storytelling about Refugee Integration

- IKEA won the award for Outstanding Leadership in Integrating Refugees in the Supply Chain

- Ben & Jerry’s won the award for Outstanding Leadership in Supporting Refugee Entrepreneurs

Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO, Teleperformance, said: “For many years now, we have supported global impact sourcing initiatives all around the world to provide aid and help disadvantaged people realize their self-potential. We are very proud of the refugee workforce integration efforts of our team in Colombia, and it is also great to see so many other organizations doing their part to make this critical Tent refugee initiative successful. Together, we really can make a positive difference in millions of lives everywhere.”