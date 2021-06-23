checkAd

The Un-carrier Spirit Is Now an Actual Spirit. Introducing T-Mobile 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021   

It’s 5G o’clock somewhere. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint came together with the perfect blend of capacity, coverage and relentless Un-carrier spirit to build the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Now, T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 300 million people months ahead of schedule — nearly everyone in the country — and Ultra Capacity 5G covers 150 million! To celebrate, T-Mobile has bottled the Un-carrier spirit as an actual spirit: Ultra Capacity 5Gin. And because #5GforAll, there’s even a non-alcoholic Extended Range 5Ginger Beer. Starting tomorrow June 24 at 12 pm PT, visit t-mobile5gin.com to order your very own bottle of 5Gin or six pack of 5Ginger Beer. Limited quantities are available, and just like T-Mobile’s 5G network, they’re gonna go fast. Salut!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005732/en/

T-Mobile 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Last year, when we said we’d cover 300 million people with 5G by the end of 2021, people thought we were crazy. Now, we’ve blown by that goal SIX MONTHS ahead of schedule, and we won’t stop building the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network,” said Mike Sievert CEO of T-Mobile. “Now, we’re gonna celebrate in a way ONLY T-Mobile would — by bottling the Un-carrier spirit. Yes, you heard that right. And as we begin to get back to all the things we have missed, it's time for a celebratory toast with 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer. You know the GIF from The Great Gatsby? That's me right now. Cheers!”

Go here to see the awesome announcement video.

T-Mobile is no stranger to shaking and stirring the competition while building a 5G network with coverage and performance the others just can’t match. The Un-carrier’s 5G now covers 300 million people with Extended Range 5G! T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G is expanding at an incredible pace and now covers 150 million people across the country, with plans to cover 200 million people nationwide this year. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver blazing fast 5G speeds in more places than anyone else, with average download speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, while Extended Range 5G is great for blanketing the country including rural and remote areas. T-Mobile’s 5G network spans 1.6 million square miles — that’s nearly 2x more coverage than AT&T and 4x more than Verizon — and the Un-carrier keeps widening its lead.

