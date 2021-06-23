Verizon stands ready to support customers during wildfire season

Tips to keep your family, home, and business safe

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 wildfire season was the worst on record, in terms of acres burned and air quality degradation. This year, experts predict yet another extreme wildfire season in the American West as the drought conditions continue and temperatures rise. For residents throughout the region, having a “ go bag ” and an evacuation plan is now part of the normal summer routine. Preparing for extreme weather, natural disasters and other emergency situations is something we do all year long at Verizon to make sure our customers can connect with the people and information they need when it matters most.



Being able to communicate during a crisis is critical. That’s why in addition to having backup batteries, Verizon has permanent generators at the majority of our cell sites (towers) and all of our switch locations (network nerve center), which we're able to refuel during extended power outages. These backup energy sources help keep our network running when commercial power is lost.