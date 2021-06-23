checkAd

Verizon stands ready to support customers during wildfire season

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 17:00  |  34   |   |   

Tips to keep your family, home, and business safe

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 wildfire season was the worst on record, in terms of acres burned and air quality degradation. This year, experts predict yet another extreme wildfire season in the American West as the drought conditions continue and temperatures rise. For residents throughout the region, having a “go bag” and an evacuation plan is now part of the normal summer routine. Preparing for extreme weather, natural disasters and other emergency situations is something we do all year long at Verizon to make sure our customers can connect with the people and information they need when it matters most.

Being able to communicate during a crisis is critical. That’s why in addition to having backup batteries, Verizon has permanent generators at the majority of our cell sites (towers) and all of our switch locations (network nerve center), which we're able to refuel during extended power outages. These backup energy sources help keep our network running when commercial power is lost.

Verizon is ready:

Verizon has made preparations to ensure the network is ready for wildfire season.

  • Support for first responders: Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology that has been built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety – to meet their unique needs. During times of crisis, we provide network priority and preemption for first responders at no cost to public safety agencies. This gives first responders access to the network when they need it. Additionally, when disaster strikes, the Verizon Response Team (VRT) is available 24/7 365 days a year to coordinate with first responders to provide essential technologies during a crisis. During wildfires, the VRT will mobilize charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. More public safety professionals rely on Verizon than any other network.
  • Redundancy Equals Reliability/Backups to the Backups: We use different strategies including backup generators and HVAC systems and redundant fiber rings for cell sites and switching centers to keep the network running and customers connected when commercial power is lost or fire damage occurs.
  • Refueling strategy: We pre-arrange fuel deliveries for our generators in case of a wildfire, with tankers poised and in position to quickly respond to hard-hit areas in the event commercial power is lost.
  • Year-round preparation: We run Emergency Operation Center drills throughout the year to ensure our team is ready and equipped to respond to emergencies.
  • Support for the community: We have mobile Wireless Emergency Communications Centers, Tactical Command Trailers, and Response Trailers ready to deploy to support first responders and community members with recovery efforts.
  • Improved response with drones: We have surveillance drones on standby to help assess and respond to damage from a wildfire, and we have drones that can deliver wireless service to a designated area from the sky.
  • Satellite assets: We have a fleet of new satellite-equipped portable cell sites and have secured dedicated satellite links for connection. If fiber or microwave is damaged due to sustained winds, fire or manual fiber cuts during post-fire recovery work, satellite-enabled portable equipment and dedicated satellite links, along with the fleet of portable generators keep the network running without commercial power
