Sigma Breaks Ground Advancing Project to Implementation Stage and Commences Earthworks in Preparation for Civil Construction

HIGHLIGHTS

Sigma bulk earthworks for Phase 1 construction initiated. Video at the following “ Link ”

Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema visits Sigma’s Grota do Cirilo project site to mark the occasion.

Sigma engages Brazilian construction and engineering firm Promon for Phase 1 of the Grota do Cirilo Project

Sigma to donate 150 hectares of forest land to create state park, part of its carbon “in-setting” initiatives to decrease footprint

Sigma delivers an agreement (“Termo de Compromisso”) for the creation of an Independent Development Agency as part of its commitment to social and economic development to the mayors of Araçuai and Itinga where the project is situated

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation (“Sigma” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: SGMA ) ( OTC- QB: SGMLF ) is pleased to announce that it has initiated significant earthworks activities at the Company’s wholly-owned Grota do Cirilo hard rock lithium project (the “Project”). The Company “broke ground” with topsoil removal, clearing and grubbing in the site area (plant and mine).

These activities follow completion of the geotechnical assessment for the civil engineering and evaluation of impact on the foundation design and earthwork quantities for construction of the foundation for the production plant for Phase 1 of the Project, which is designed to allow for expansion design features incorporating a future second production line.

The occasion was marked by a visit of the Governor of the State of Minas Gerais and his senior leadership team including, amongst others, the Secretary of State for Economic Development, his Deputy Secretary and The President of INDI (Secretary of Strategic Development Projects for Minas Gerais State). Discussions were centered around the broader development of the region of Vale do Jequitinhonha and the pivotal role of the lithium value chain. Estimates of Minas Gerais State envision that Sigma’s investments will generate approximately 400 direct jobs in Phase 1 of the Project, attracting more companies to the region and leading up to a further approximately 6,000 indirect jobs.