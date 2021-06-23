IQE plc Result of AGM
IQE plc
Cardiff, UK
23 June 2021
Results of Annual General Meeting
IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that at its 2021 Annual General Meeting, held today in Newport, Wales, all resolutions were duly passed.
Proxy votes were cast as shown below:
Total votes cast (including withheld): 470,030,976
Ordinary Resolution 1: Receipt of Directors’ Report & Financial Statements
For: 468,997,352 (99.96%)
Against: 203,063 (0.04%)
Withheld: 830,561
Ordinary Resolution 2: Approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy
For: 466,918,576 (99.36%)
Against: 3,025,826 (0.64%)
Withheld: 86,574
Ordinary Resolution 3: Approval of the Directors’ Annual Report on Remuneration, other then the parts containing the Directors’ Remuneration Policy [advisory]
For: 463,251,895 (98.58%)
Against: 6,694,707 (1.42%)
Withheld: 84,374
Ordinary Resolution 4: Re-appointment of Sir Derek Jones as a Non-Executive Director
For: 465,298,184 (99.01%)
Against: 4,646,020 (0.99%)
Withheld: 86,772
Ordinary Resolution 5: Re-appointment of Mr Tim Pullen as a Director
For: 469,457,754 (99.90%)
Against: 486,450 (0.10%)
Withheld: 86,772
Ordinary Resolution 6: Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Company
For: 455,324,715 (96.89%)
Against: 14,609,475 (3.11%)
Withheld: 96,786
Ordinary Resolution 7: Directors’ Authority to Allot Equity Securities
For: 467,119,209 (99.38%)
Against: 2,894,665 (0.62%)
Withheld: 17,102
Special Resolution 8: Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
For: 460,998,385 (98.08%)
Against: 9,011,244 (1.92%)
Withheld: 21,347
Special Resolution 9: Approval of amended Articles of Association of the Company
For: 469,415,275 (99.91%)
Against: 409,317 (0.09%)
Withheld: 206,384
Note: percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.
Contacts:
IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Drew Nelson
Tim Pullen
Amy Barlow
Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
Nick Prowting
Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365
Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624
ABOUT IQE
IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:
- handset devices
- global telecoms infrastructure
- connected devices
- 3D sensing
As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.
IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.
