IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafer products and material solutions to the semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that at its 2021 Annual General Meeting, held today in Newport, Wales, all resolutions were duly passed.

Proxy votes were cast as shown below:

Total votes cast (including withheld): 470,030,976

Ordinary Resolution 1: Receipt of Directors’ Report & Financial Statements

For: 468,997,352 (99.96%)

Against: 203,063 (0.04%)

Withheld: 830,561

Ordinary Resolution 2: Approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy

For: 466,918,576 (99.36%)

Against: 3,025,826 (0.64%)

Withheld: 86,574

Ordinary Resolution 3: Approval of the Directors’ Annual Report on Remuneration, other then the parts containing the Directors’ Remuneration Policy [advisory]

For: 463,251,895 (98.58%)

Against: 6,694,707 (1.42%)

Withheld: 84,374

Ordinary Resolution 4: Re-appointment of Sir Derek Jones as a Non-Executive Director

For: 465,298,184 (99.01%)

Against: 4,646,020 (0.99%)

Withheld: 86,772

Ordinary Resolution 5: Re-appointment of Mr Tim Pullen as a Director

For: 469,457,754 (99.90%)

Against: 486,450 (0.10%)

Withheld: 86,772

Ordinary Resolution 6: Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Company

For: 455,324,715 (96.89%)

Against: 14,609,475 (3.11%)

Withheld: 96,786

Ordinary Resolution 7: Directors’ Authority to Allot Equity Securities

For: 467,119,209 (99.38%)

Against: 2,894,665 (0.62%)

Withheld: 17,102

Special Resolution 8: Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights

For: 460,998,385 (98.08%)

Against: 9,011,244 (1.92%)

Withheld: 21,347

Special Resolution 9: Approval of amended Articles of Association of the Company

For: 469,415,275 (99.91%)

Against: 409,317 (0.09%)

Withheld: 206,384

Note: percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

handset devices

global telecoms infrastructure

connected devices

3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.



IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.