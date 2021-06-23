ECS Demonstrates Seven Years of Excellence as AWS Managed Service Provider

This recognition is the result of a rigorous third-party audit, in which ECS demonstrated operational excellence and value-added delivery across the company’s AWS offerings. ECS supports enterprises throughout the full cloud adoption lifecycle, from plan and design through migration, build, and optimization. ECS has also maintained an AWS Premier Consulting Partner tier for six years in a row.

ECS, a leader in cloud , cybersecurity , digital transformation , engineering , and Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions has been named an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner for the seventh year in a row, demonstrating the company’s expertise at delivering solutions using AWS technology through a managed services model.

“We are thrilled to receive this top recognition for the seventh year in a row,” said Dr. Imran Bashir, ECS CTO of cloud computing and vice president of emerging technologies. “Through the thought leadership of our Cloud Center of Excellence, as well as our on-the-ground philosophy of continuous improvement, ECS is a trusted provider of cloud solutions to leading enterprises across government and industry.”

“This successful audit demonstrates ECS’ expertise at delivering cloud solutions using AWS technology,” said Michael Scrivener, ECS director of cloud architecture. “We serve customers with our extensive knowledge, mature processes, and comprehensive risk management methodology. From government agencies to fortune 1000 companies, enterprises of all kinds trust ECS as a reliable, secure, and expert provider of cloud solutions.”

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit asgn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005761/en/