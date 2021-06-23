checkAd

AKKA Wins a One Million Euros Contract With a Major Telecoms Operator

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 17:45  |  37   |   |   

Regulatory News:

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services, is proud to announce its selection by a major Telecoms operator to provide assistance in the migration of their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, from an obsolete server to a latest generation server, the JBoss (WildFly)/JBPM.

AKKA has been entrusted with this high-stakes migration, on the basis of its strong domain expertise, as full twenty-four seven availability of the service and overall performance must be maintained, with response times reduced to a minimum.

In order to maintain the availability of the services for the users, migrations will be launched, functionality by functionality, to a new target architecture compatible with the old architecture.
This migration will need to be carried out at isoperimeter and iso-functionalities, excluding applications or functionalities not used by the operator. Connectors, webservices, batches and workflows will be migrated to the new architecture based on JBoss (WildFly) / JBPM, the goal being to no longer have applications based on the old technology by 31 March 2022. The maintainability, scalability and operability of the new system will also allow better responsiveness and a higher level of service than the one used today.

Consultants from the French BU will be mobilized, mainly in Île-de-France for nearly a year, on this project.

Luigi Boggione, Sales Director and Executive Vice-President of Digital & Diversification Business Line, comments: “We are delighted to reaffirm our long-standing relationship with this major player, and to have been chosen to support them in this important transition. Our expertise in the software used, as well as our proximity to this customer, has enabled us to meet their needs perfectly, offering innovative solutions for their target architecture. “

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – segment B – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit: https://www.akka-technologies.com/

Follow us on: https://twitter.com/AKKA_Tech

Disclaimer

