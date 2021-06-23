Acquisitions that will add to ILUS’ manufacturing footprint and global production capacity since many of its key markets require or prefer local manufacturing capability instead of importing.

ILUS is acquiring companies with well-established brands and routes to market in specific sectors, which will exponentially speed up the penetration of the ILUS product range into those markets or sectors.

ILUS is acquiring companies that have a technological advantage, where the target company will contribute significant innovation to the ILUS group of products or wider strategy. Technology additions are focused on the public safety sector and include software solutions with significant Artificial Intelligence capability, IoT technology including wearable technology, and disruptive drone technology.

ILUS is currently engaged in the final stages of discussions in Europe where it expects to complete an acquisition which it has been working on for nearly five months. This acquisition will simultaneously benefit from a Joint Venture with a specialist vehicle manufacturer and the privatization of a large ex-government manufacturing plant. This European acquisition has many moving parts and is substantial in size and strategic importance. The deal will allow ILUS access to some of the world’s largest free trade agreements including the whole of Russia, China, European Union and Eastern Europe, servicing a combined population of over two billion people, some of world’s largest economies and key markets which are in dire need of a technology refresh. This acquisition will also provide a high-quality, low-cost manufacturing base for higher volume ILUS products such as the kitchen system, all Fire and Rescue products and the E-Raptor electric Utility Vehicle. Immediate market potential includes the replacement of 400 fire vehicles over the next few years in order to bring the target acquisition country’s fleet up to the European EURO 6 standards. Currently, there is no manufacturer in the region that can deliver the requirement of meeting the latest engine and Co2 emissions standards. There are many moving parts to a deal of this magnitude which need to be properly structured to reduce any risk for ILUS. There are also several important factors which need to be factored into the timescale that are currently being assessed and finalized. These include government approval, tax incentives, corporate structure, grants and various other financial, strategic and political considerations. We are pleased to say that this acquisition is progressing extremely well and is expected to deliver great value to ILUS.