Skeljungur hf. The board of directors of Skeljungur hf. makes a decision to assess the advantages of future ownership of the company’s real estate

The board of directors of Skeljungur hf. has made a decision to assess the advantages of future ownership of the company’s real estate, with particular emphasis on properties located in the area of the capital.

This entails scrutinising possible sales of Skeljungur’s properties, in full or in part, with the objective of maximising their value; however, the scrutiny may also lead to a decision on unchanged ownership.

Skeljungur will be advised by Islandsbanki’s corporate advisory team.

Also, the board of directors of Skeljungur hf. have authorized the CEO of the Company to enter into an agreement with the City of Reykjavík, regarding possible development and changes to selected plots of Skeljungur hf. in the city. This agreement does not oblige Skeljungur hf. in any other way but to submit proposals of changes to selected plots to the City of Reykjavík. Final approval for the changes will therefore be available at a later date.

Further news may be expected in the coming months.

For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/





