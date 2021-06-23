Alstom to provide new signalling technology and other upgrades for Metromover automated people mover system in Miami, Florida

23 June 20 21 – Alstom has been selected by the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works to provide its state-of-the-art Cityflo 650 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) solution for the Miami-Dade Metromover system. Under the approximately €120 million contract (around USD 140 million), Alstom will also replace or refurbish the power distribution system, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System, guideway switches and other elements that make up the Metromover system, and introduce new features that will increase reliability and availability, lower maintenance costs, and enable more efficient operation while maximizing passenger safety.

Opened in 1986, the Miami-Dade Metromover system was the first urban application of the Westinghouse Automated People Mover (APM) technology, which is now part of the Alstom product portfolio. Over the years, the system has been expanded and the vehicle fleet has been replaced but some of the major subsystems are reaching the end of their design life.

“We are pleased to be supporting Miami-Dade County in modernizing the iconic Metromover system, which has been serving area residents and visitors for 35 years, and to be helping the County meet its future mobility requirements,” said Jérôme Wallut, President, Alstom Americas. “This contract reinforces Alstom’s position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of CBTC technology.”

The Cityflo 650 solution has been designed to meet the most stringent safety, reliability, maintainability, and availability requirements. The technology also allows a high degree of operating flexibility to accommodate peak passenger demands and will be able to connect with future mobility projects in Miami. The first ever radio-based moving block CBTC system, Cityflo 650 was first installed in 2003 on the APM system at San Francisco International Airport. Today, the Cityflo 650 solution has been adopted on more than 30 rail lines worldwide, with nearly another 30 under implementation.

The Cityflo CBTC technology was developed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Metromover signalling upgrade will be led out of Pittsburgh with many of the experienced CBTC developers participating, supported by a local team that will manage the project execution phase. Alstom’s Miami-Dade local partners and subcontractors, including nearly a dozen Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms, will round out the highly qualified team.