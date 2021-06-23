checkAd

Nicox’s NCX 470 Dolomites Phase 2 Results in Glaucoma Patients To Be Presented at the World Glaucoma E-Congress 2021

June 23, 2021
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, announced that results from the Dolomites Phase 2 clinical trial on NCX 470 in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension will be presented by Dr. David Wirta, Medical Director, Eye Research Foundation (Newport Beach, CA, USA), at the World Glaucoma E-Congress 2021 being held from June 30 – July 3, 2021. Dr. Wirta is one of the clinical investigators in the Dolomites trial.

Dr. Wirta’s presentation will be available from June 30, 2021 on the website of the World Glaucoma E-Congress via a link dedicated to the E-posters.

Nicox’s lead clinical development product candidate, NCX 470 is a novel NO-donating prostaglandin analog in late-stage clinical development for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. About Nicox Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.

Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.

For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

Bryan, Garnier & Co         Victor Floc’h        Paris, France
Cantor Fitzgerald        Louise Chen        New York, U.S.
