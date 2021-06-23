REGULATORY RELEASE



CANCELLATION OF KLÉPIERRE SHARES

Paris – June 23, 2021

On June 22, 2021, the Klépierre Executive Board decided to cancel 4,493,022 Klépierre shares with effect as of June 22, 2021. These shares had been acquired between August 7, 2019 and December 19, 2019, as part of the share buyback program initiated in February 2019.

The Klépierre Executive Board took this decision in accordance with existing financial authorizations, specifically the one pertaining to capital reduction as per Resolution No. 19 approved by shareholders at the Combined General Meeting of June 17, 2021.

Pursuant to this decision, Klépierre’s issued share capital now stands at €406,497,044.80, consisting of 290,355,032 shares, each with a par value of €1.40 and one theoretical voting right.

AGENDA July 27, 2021

October 22, 2021 First-half 2021 earnings (after market close)

Business review for the first nine months of 2021 (before market opening) INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Hubert d’Aillières, Group Head of IR and financial communication

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 — hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com

Paul Logerot, IR Manager

+33 (1) 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Julia Croissant, IR Officer

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 68 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Corporate and Internal Communications

+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 – helene.salmon@klepierre.com

Delphine Granier, Taddeo

+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 – teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €21.9 billion at December 31, 2020, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG Index, DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

Attachment