DGAP-News Cherry AG sets final offer price for its IPO at EUR 32 per share

Cherry AG sets final offer price for its IPO at EUR 32 per share

23.06.2021 / 18:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE. 

Cherry AG sets final offer price for its IPO at EUR 32 per share
  • Total IPO volume including upsize option and over-allotment significantly oversubscribed
  • Final offer price set at EUR 32 per share
  • Cherry raises gross proceeds of EUR 138 million
  • Free float will stand at 53% (assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option)
  • First day of trading of the shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange planned for 29 June 2021
Munich, 23 June 2021. Cherry AG (the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Cherry"), a global innovation and quality leader in the manufacture of premium mechanical gaming switches and peripherals for gaming, office and industry as well as healthcare and security applications, has set the final offer price for the shares offered in its initial public offering at EUR 32 per share. 

At the final offer price of EUR 32 per share, the total volume of the IPO was significantly oversubscribed. The first day of trading for the Company's 24,300,000 shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) is planned for 29 June 2021. The total number of shares and the final offer price corresponds to a market capitalization of EUR 778 million. In the context of the offering, 4,300,000 new ordinary bearer shares from a capital increase of the Company and 8,695,000 existing ordinary bearer shares from the Selling Shareholder (thereof 2,000,000 from the exercise of an upsize option and 1,695,000 to cover the over-allotment) were placed. The total volume of the IPO (i.e., the gross proceeds from all placed shares) amounts to EUR 416 million. 
