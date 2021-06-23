checkAd

New Lattice CertusPro-NX General Purpose FPGAs Deliver Advanced System Bandwidth and Memory Capabilities to Edge Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 18:00  |  43   |   |   

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today launched the Lattice CertusPro-NX general purpose FPGA family. As the fourth device family based on the Lattice Nexus platform to be launched in just 18 months, CertusPro-NX continues Lattice’s commitment to FPGA innovation with leadership power efficiency, the highest bandwidth in the smallest form factor in comparison to similar devices, and as the only FPGAs in their class with support for LPDDR4 external memory. With advanced performance capabilities and the highest logic density currently available on a Nexus-based device, CertusPro-NX FPGAs are designed to accelerate application development for the Communications, Compute, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005270/en/

The Lattice CertusPro-NX general purpose FPGA (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Lattice CertusPro-NX general purpose FPGA (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Many Edge devices require low power consumption for better thermal management, high system bandwidth for fast chip-to-chip communication, components with small form factors for compact device designs, robust memory resources to support data processing, and high reliability for mission-critical applications,” said Linley Gwennap, Principal Analyst at The Linley Group. “Lattice’s CertusPro-NX FPGAs address all of these factors; in particular, they far exceed the competition in mean time between failures (MTBF) and offer the lowest power in their class.”

“At Lattice, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate and design products based on the needs of our customers, and Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGAs are the latest example of how we’re delivering on this commitment,” said Gordon Hands, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “The performance and differentiated features we’ve designed into CertusPro-NX deliver capabilities that were previously unavailable in low power FPGAs to support the next generation of Edge applications that OEMs are eager to provide to customers.”

CertusPro-NX FPGAs are designed to enable customer innovation in a wide range of applications, including data co-processing in intelligent systems, high-bandwidth signal bridging in 5G communications infrastructure, and sensor interface bridging in ADAS systems. Key features of the Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGA family include:

  • Class-leading power efficiency – By leveraging Lattice’s innovations in FPGA fabric architecture and a low power FD-SOI manufacturing process, CertusPro-NX devices deliver exceptional performance while consuming up to four times less power than competing FPGAs of a similar class.
  • Best-in-class system bandwidth – With support for up to eight programmable SERDES lanes capable of speeds up to 10.3 Gbps, CertusPro-NX FPGAs deliver the highest system bandwidth in their class to enable popular communication and display interfaces like 10 Gigabit Ethernet, PCI Express, SLVS-EC, CoaXPress, and DisplayPort.
  • Optimized Edge processing – To meet demand for robust data co-processing in Edge AI and ML applications, CertusPro-NX FPGAs feature up to 65 percent more available on-chip memory than other similar FPGAs. CertusPro-NX devices are the only low power FPGAs currently supporting the LPDDR4 DRAM memory standard, which is preferred due to its projected long-term availability.
  • High logic density - With support for up to 100k logic cells, CertusPro-NX FPGAs currently offer the highest logic density of any Nexus-based FPGA.
  • Industry-leading reliability – Mission-critical automotive, industrial, and communications applications must deliver high availability to enable predictable performance and keep users safe. Thanks to innovations in the Lattice Nexus platform, CertusPro-NX devices are up to 100 times more resistant to soft errors.
  • Smallest-in-class form factor – With a design footprint of 81 mm2, CertusPro-NX FPGAs are up to 6.5 times smaller than competing devices. Small form factor is a key design consideration for developers of industrial cameras or the SFP modules used in communication systems.

CertusPro-NX is compatible with the latest version of the Lattice Radiant design software also announced today. Lattice has already shipped CertusPro-NX samples to select customers. For more information about the technologies mentioned above, please visit:

Seite 1 von 2
Lattice Semiconductor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Lattice CertusPro-NX General Purpose FPGAs Deliver Advanced System Bandwidth and Memory Capabilities to Edge Applications Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today launched the Lattice CertusPro-NX general purpose FPGA family. As the fourth device family based on the Lattice Nexus platform to be launched in just 18 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation ...
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: APXT) and AvePoint Will Make a Donation to Girls Who Code for Every Shareholder who Votes on the ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
New Lattice Radiant 3.0 Design Software Further Enhances Ease of Use to Accelerate FPGA Designs
17.06.21
Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award
10.06.21
Lattice and Infineon Technologies Collaborate to Deliver New Pictor Reference Design Kit
02.06.21
Lattice CEO to Speak at 2021 Six Five Summit
27.05.21
Lattice veranstaltet virtuelles Seminar zum Thema Informationssicherheit im Automobilbereich
26.05.21
Lattice To Host Virtual Seminar on Automotive Security
25.05.21
Lattice sensAI Solution Stack Simplifies Deployment of AI/ML Models on Smart Edge Devices