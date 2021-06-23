checkAd

Morgan Stanley Launches Next Level Fund in Partnership with Hearst, Microsoft and Walmart to Invest in Diverse Start-Ups

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) and the Multicultural Strategy Group today announced it has launched Morgan Stanley Next Level Fund, L.P. (“Next Level” or the “Fund”). The Fund, part of MSIM’s Private Credit & Equity platform, will invest in primarily early-stage technology and technology-enabled companies with women or diverse members as part of the founding team from target sectors including technology, consumer/retail, financial technology, healthcare and media & entertainment. Investors in the strategy include the key inaugural corporate partners: Hearst, Microsoft and Walmart. This new strategy will build upon the expertise of the Morgan Stanley Multicultural Innovation Lab, Morgan Stanley’s in-house start-up accelerator, and HearstLab, which provides cash investment and services to early-stage, women-led startups. The team anticipates partnering with additional corporate organizations that share similar strategic interests.

“By intentionally seeking out high-growth companies founded by multicultural and women entrepreneurs, Next Level presents an exciting opportunity for disruptive startups to increase their visibility and accelerate their businesses with the support of our corporate partners,” said Alice Vilma, Co-Portfolio Manager, Morgan Stanley Next Level Fund. “We are pleased to be partnering with Hearst, Microsoft and Walmart on this exciting new initiative which advances our respective companies’ goals to promote financial inclusion and access to capital for women and diverse founders. Portfolio companies will benefit not only from the capital provided from the Fund, but also from access to the global resources and capabilities of each of our corporate partners.”

“Hearst is delighted to partner with Morgan Stanley, Microsoft and Walmart in the Next Level Fund and to have the opportunity to support target companies and provide strategic assistance. This further augments our commitment to investing in women and diverse founders who are some of our best talent,” said Eve Burton, Executive Vice President, Hearst, and Chairwoman of HearstLab. Ms. Burton will be a member of Next Level’s Advisory Board.

Tahreem Kampton, Treasurer of Microsoft Corporation added, “We’re pleased to partner and support Morgan Stanley and the Next Level Fund to help provide opportunity and access to capital, especially in diverse and underrepresented communities, with the goal of driving positive impact through technology.”

