2 3 June 2021 – In light of developments in the public health situation and acting pursuant to a delegation of the Board of Directors’ meeting held on 10 May 2021, Alstom’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer decided to hold the 28 July 2021 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (the “Meeting”) in person , that is, with the physical attendance of shareholders and other persons who are entitled to participate. The Meeting was initially convened to be held behind closed doors.

Therefore, the Meeting will take place at 2:00 PM at 28, avenue George V (“Châteauform’ Le 28 George V”) 75008 Paris.

This decision was taken in accordance with the provisions of order no. 2020-321 dated 25 March 2020 (as extended and modified).

The prior notice of the Meeting, which includes the Meeting agenda, the text of the resolutions submitted to the Meeting’s approval and the principal details about participating in and voting at the Meeting was published on 28 May 2021 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

The attention of shareholders and other persons who are entitled to attend the meeting is drawn to the fact that the Meeting will be held in person, contrary to what is stated in that prior notice.

The convening notice will be published in BALO and in a newspaper for legal notices on 9 July 2021.

These notices may be consulted on the company’s website: (www.alstom.com).

Replay and methods for participating

Shareholders may physically attend the Meeting. However, shareholders’ physical attendance is subject to complying with protective measures, and in particular wearing a mask and observing social distancing rules throughout the entire Meeting.

In the current public health context, shareholders are also invited to vote remotely or to grant a proxy to the Chairman of the Board instead of attending in person by using the voting form provided for this purpose and which is available in the area on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com) dedicated to the Meeting or by internet using the VOTACCESS secure voting platform.

The Meeting will be broadcast live and in full, in video format, on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com). This broadcast will also be available on the Company’s website on a deferred basis within the timeframes provided for by applicable regulations.

Availability preparatory materials – Document transmittal requests

The preparatory materials for the Meeting referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be uploaded onto the Company’s website (www.alstom.com) 21 days before the Meeting, i.e., 7 July 2021.